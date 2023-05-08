Eastman Cooke Upgrades DOT Long Island City Facilities
Preeminent general contracting firm awarded project to renovate newly expanded Department of Transportation offices at HUB-LIC, 47-25 34th Street in LICQUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a full-service, general contracting firm based in Manhattan and Long Island, has completed the renovation of more than 20,014 square feet of workspace occupied by the New York City Department of Transportation at HUB-LIC, 47-25 34th Street. The 346,000-square-foot, three-level building is owned by Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) and is ideally located one block from a subway hub and additionally offers close access to I-495.
The project entailed significant upgrades to the mechanical and electrical infrastructure, and other structural components of the building. In addition, Eastman Cooke expanded the existing interior space by nearly 1,500 square feet, and installed contemporary lighting, staff bathrooms, new flooring, and sprinkler and alarm systems. The grade level work expands DOT’s occupancy to 212,000 square feet on both the first and second floors of HUB LIC and provides even greater access to the building’s multiple loading docks and overhead doors.
“We are happy to be working on a project at HUB LIC and contributing to the revitalization of an important commercial asset in Long Island City,” said Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. “In addition to expanding the existing footprint, we are converting a dated interior into a bright workspace and parking area with new floors and additional staff facilities. The work is both energy efficient and wellness-focused, which these workers who do so much for the city certainly deserve!”
The project was awarded in early January and completed in April 2023.
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
