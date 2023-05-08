Clean hydrogen’s critical role towards a net-zero emissions future
To accelerate the transition and achieve this goal, World Hydrogen Week is THE only event to provide a strategic deal-making, knowledge building platform
Even though there are so many promising signs that hydrogen is here to stay, progress & deployment need to move faster...if we are to achieve the all-important end goal of a sustainable net-zero world”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Even though there are so many promising signs that hydrogen is here to stay, progress and deployment need to move faster and further if we are to achieve the all-important end goal of a sustainable net-zero world”, said World Hydrogen Leaders’ Head of Production & Research, Megan Farbrother.
— Megan Farbrother, Head of Production & Research, World Hydrogen Leaders
Forecasts suggest electrification won’t suffice for about 40% of our total energy demand, urging the necessity for a green molecule market. With Algeria recently marking the 50th national hydrogen strategy or roadmap announcement globally, including almost all G20 countries, as well as pledges in the COP26 Breakthrough Agenda to drive the adoption of hydrogen technologies, worldwide momentum is clearly rising at pace.
We are also witnessing promising transition patterns across global regions and industry sectors in terms of hydrogen innovation. Startups are patenting more and more revolutionary technologies, while multinationals now have entire departments dedicated to transitioning their businesses to hydrogen. Read the full article here https://bit.ly/3M7mnBK
Hydrogen’s end goal, and the journey there
To accelerate the transition and achieve this goal, World Hydrogen Week is THE only event to provide a strategic deal-making, knowledge building platform to seed vital innovation and collaboration. World Hydrogen Week combines 4 exclusive hydrogen focused events to offer a week-long programme of events: the 4th annual World Hydrogen Congress, Word Hydrogen Intelligence Day and Global Hydrogen Projects Summit, as well as the inaugural World Hydrogen Derivatives conference. Check out the 2023 brochure for an overview of the pioneering and actionable insights on offer across a week of 4 dedicated event programmes. Download brochure here https://bit.ly/42BVH1M.
Join 3000+ industry experts over 5 days as they unite at
World Hydrogen Week, 9 – 13 October 2023 Rotterdam
Get involved with World Hydrogen Week and get in touch with our team today!
Excitement is building in the industry as we continue to build the agenda with over 300 industry speakers lined up to speak and an already sold-out exhibition floor! Book your pass by this Friday 12th May, to THE global hydrogen event of the year to save up to €2,200! … and don’t forget to bring your teams along to cover the multiple content streams we have, by taking advantage of our 3 for 2 pass offers. Book directly here - https://www.worldhydrogenweek.com/attend
#WHW23 #WHC23 #WHD23
For more information about World Hydrogen Week:
Contact: Harpreet Sohanpal – Head of Marketing
Event dates: 9 – 13 October 2023
Event location: World Trade Centre, Rotterdam
Organisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global
Email: harpreet.sohanpal@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: https://www.worldhydrogen-week.com/
Article source - https://bit.ly/3M7mnBK
Harpreet Sohanpal
World Hydrogen Leaders
+44 20 3376 1237
harpreet.sohanpal@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube