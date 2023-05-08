Misha's Plant Dairy Brand Begins National Distribution Expansion with Walmart

California-Based Cheese Company Expands to Conventional Grocery Stores

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Misha's, the popular plant dairy company established as the "Best Dairy-Free Cheese on the Market," today announced its entrance into conventional grocery retail chains beginning with Walmart. Kicking off with presence in California, Utah, Nevada, Washington and Texas, the product will officially hit shelves on May 8.

"Here at Misha's, we live and breathe our brand. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop and refine our products," said Aaron Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Misha's. As a purpose-driven and community- focused company on a mission to produce the best plant-based cheese for consumers, we are proud to partner with Walmart who has been an unrelenting supporter of us, helping to bring Misha's to the larger community."

Previously only available in natural and specialty grocery stores in the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Pacific Southwest, Texas and Hawaii, Walmart marks the company's official entrance into the national conventional grocery retail space.

Misha's is reimagining the dairy aisle with the finest non-dairy cheese on the market that's diverse in flavor, palate, customer and culture. Made from organic cashew milk, blended with locally sourced fresh herbs, vegetables, and spices, Misha's makes cheese the traditional way, just without the dairy.

Walmart will offer four of Misha's year-round spreadable cheese flavors

ABOUT MISHA'S:

Misha's is a plant-based, dairy-alternative company. The company began operating in 2018. In that short time, co-founder/CEO Aaron Bullock and his team including COO Jasmine Dickens, and CFO Michael Okada have established Misha's as the "Best Dairy-Free Cheese in the Market." The line includes: Sari (sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro), Joi (jalapeño, oregano, thyme), Lox (dill, capers, roasted carrots), Seven Point Five (jalapeño, habanero, strawberries), French Connection (herbs de provence, grains of paradise, black olives), Smoked Cheddar (smoked paprika, chipotle) and Black Truffle (black truffle, shallots).

