Syntax launches new Media Relations Practice

OTTAWA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntax Strategic (Syntax) is pleased to announce the creation of a new Media Relations Practice to help current and future clients break through the noise and navigate Canada's ever-changing media landscape. This practice will provide clients with full-service support, including media relations strategy and narrative development, writing, media outreach and coordination, as well as media training.



Our team of former journalists and political communicators will help clients build relationships with media and create custom strategies to get the attention of newsrooms and journalists with the goal of increasing their share of voice and visibility. The Media Relations team is particularly skilled at helping clients understand the right timing of outreach and the right approach to ensure their voice is included in the conversations that matter. This new practice will be led by former Parliament Hill journalist, and media veteran, Janet Silver.



"Over her 30-year career in national and international newsrooms, Janet has gained unmatched experience. She knows how to get clients into, or in some cases help them stay out of, the news. Janet remains highly connected to all the major players in Canadian media and excels at translating business objectives into compelling media narratives."

– Jennifer Stewart, Founder and CEO of Syntax Strategic

Janet worked in Washington D.C. with ABC Australia, Reuters, and Fox News Service. She also spent more than 10 years working on Parliament Hill, most notably with Global News and iPolitics. In her role at Syntax, Janet is the producer of well-known client podcasts such as The Honest Talk and Road Chats. She is also actively involved in the academic community, teaching a course on Broadcast Journalism at Algonquin College in Ottawa, Ontario. Janet is a Board Member of World Press Freedom and judge for the Radio Television and Digital News Association's annual awards program.

Other members of the Media Relations Practice include Jennifer Stewart, Founder and CEO of Syntax Strategic, who is an accomplished leader in Canadian business, government, and public affairs; Jennifer Madigan, former Executive Producer of The West Block and reporter with 15 years of experience in Canadian television news; Megan Shaw, a former anchor with CTV Ottawa; Lindsay Campbell, a former reporter with iPolitics; and Marjolaine Provost, former Director of Communications for Canada's Minister of Health.



About Janet E Silver | Media Relations Expert, Dynamic and Authentic Public Affairs Leader

Janet has spent nearly 30 years working in news and current affairs across all mediums in Canada and the U.S. Given her years covering politics on Parliament Hill, Janet has numerous contacts across all political parties, the press gallery and various stakeholders in Ottawa. Before joining Syntax Strategic, Janet was the Managing Editor at iPolitics, an online news outlet focusing on policy and politics on the Hill. While there Janet led the editorial team's daily news coverage, hosted the weekly podcast No Talking Points, and moderated/appeared in numerous panel discussions. Previously Janet was the executive producer of Global Television's The West Block, a writer/producer for CBC's Power and Politics, and news director for CTV2. Janet spent 20 years in Washington, D.C. where she worked for ABC Australia, Reuters, Fox News Service, and various documentary companies as a freelance producer. She also did two stints in Russia as communications director for the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies.

About Syntax



Founded in 2010 by President and CEO Jennifer Stewart, Syntax is a full-service firm specializing in media relations, strategic communications, marketing, design, policy, and public affairs. Syntax has worked with a broad range of clients, including several national and international clients in government, academia, non-profit, and the private sector covering topics that span health sciences, health advocacy, social impact, development, cleantech, governance, and more.

Media contact: admin@syntaxstrategic.ca | 613-470-8555