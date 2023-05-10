Hereward Farms Announced as Top-Performing Facial Serum in 2023 Clean Beauty Awards
Hereward Farms has been named a Winner in the Facial Serum category in CertClean’s 8th annual Clean Beauty Awards.EAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- East Garafraxa, Ontario (May 10, 2023) – Hereward Farms has been named a Winner in the Facial Serum category in CertClean’s 8th annual Clean Beauty Awards. The esteemed Clean Beauty Awards were created to acknowledge and reward superior beauty and personal care products formulated without using harmful chemicals by trailblazers in the clean beauty market.
More than 450 best-selling, clean beauty products were nominated for this year’s awards and were judged by an international panel of 146 beauty specialists. Finalists/Winners/Top3 /were chosen in each of the 24 product categories.
“We are so excited to receive this high honour, and we can’t even believe that our Lavish Lavender Infused Facial Serum was selected this year as the #1 Facial Serum amongst all the other clean beauty serums that were in this category,” Julie Thurgood-Burnett. “It is amazing to have our products judged and come out amongst the best of the best. With our business only three years old, this is a complete pat on the back for the hard work being recognized. We are also proud to announce that two of our other products finished in the top three; Scrubbed Lavender Infused Body Scrub finished #3 in the body scrub category, and our Luxurious Hand + Body Lotion finished #2.”
Lavish Pure Lavender Infused Face Serum is one of Hereward Farms Top Selling Products, finishing fourth place in the 7th Annual Clean Beauty Awards. They have curated a 100% all-natural luxurious face oil formulated with rich lavender botanicals on their lavender farm.
Deep-rooted Ontario history and homegrown charm meet spa-quality, luxury lavender-infused all-natural skincare products from Hereward Farms. What started as a whim for an Orangeville-area entrepreneur has led to a blossoming foray into the health and beauty market, stirring up excitement across North America. Hereward Farms revolutionizes the farm-to-table concept and takes it to a new level with farm-to-skin.
“I have always been careful what I put on my skin. When we decided to plant lavender, I knew the same ethics that went into planting our lavender with no chemicals or additives had to go into our all-natural skin care products.”
Hereward’s products use lavender grown in the fields of the family’s farm in East Garafraxa and are infused with a proprietary method and produced on-site. The result is a line of high-quality, hand-made skincare and beauty products with incredible soothing, healing, and moisturizing properties. They’re the kind of products you can’t achieve on a production line in a factory.
About Hereward Farms
Hereward Farms pays homage to the Hamlet of Hereward, where the farm is established in East Garafraxa, ON. The Burnett family has farmed the area for over five generations. In 2020, they planted 40 lavender plants and have grown to over 6,000 for their spa-quality infused lavender products. For more information, visit https://www.herewardfarm.com or follow them on Instagram @herewardfarms.
About CertClean
CertClean is North America´s leading certification for safer skincare. CertClean screens beauty and personal care product labels formulated without the use of potentially harmful ingredients, making buying beauty products easier and healthier for consumers. With over 2000 products CertClean certified, beauty and personal care lovers can be confident with their purchases by seeking out the CertClean label. For more information, visit certclean.com and follow CertClean on Facebook and Instagram @CertClean.
About Clean Beauty Awards
Established in 2015, the Clean Beauty Awards is the leading awards program honouring excellence in clean beauty and personal care products within the following 24 categories: lipstick, lip care, eye care, mascara, eyeliner, eye colour, nail care, odour care, perfume, beard care, hand sanitizer, body wash, body scrub, body care, sun care, hair wash, hair treatment, face cream, face serum, face oil, toner/mist, face mask, face scrub and face wash. The 7th annual Clean Beauty Awards received 455 entries from Canada, the US, Australia, and Europe.
For more exclusive content on these winners, visit cleanbeautyawards.com.
