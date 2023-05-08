Fulfillment Hub USA Expands Operations in Commerce, California
City Welcomes New State-of-the-Art Fulfillment Facility.CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulfillment Hub USA, a leading provider of logistics and fulfillment services globally, is excited to announce another expansion of its operations in Commerce, California. The expansion is part of the company's ongoing growth strategy and commitment to meeting increasing demand from its clients across the country.
The new fulfillment center, located in Commerce, California, will add additional space to the current network. Fulfillment Hub USA will incorporate the latest technology in logistics and fulfillment operations including automated sorting and packaging systems into the new facility. These technological advancements will ensure efficient and speedy order processing for the company's diverse client base.
The expansion will enable the 3PL to provide improved pick and pack services in California and offer affordable cross-docking solutions close to Long Beach. "We are thrilled to continue to grow our footprint in California, and the expansion in Commerce is a sign of our commitment to providing the best fulfillment services possible to all of our clients," explained Abel Horvath, the CEO of Fulfillment Hub USA.
The new facility in Commerce, California, is fully operational as of the first of May. For additional information about Fulfillment Hub USA and its services, please visit fulfillmenthubusa.com.
Address: 4930 Zambrano St, Commerce, CA 90040, United States.
Emma May, Marketing Manager
Fulfillment Hub USA
+1 786-622-1102
sales@fulfillmenthubusa.com