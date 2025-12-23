Raynova Emerges as a Go-To Custom LED Mirror Partner for Designers and Architects Nationwide

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raynova , the custom LED mirror brand under Mirror Trend, Inc., is increasingly being selected by interior designers and architects across the United States for remodel-driven bathroom and vanity projects that require precision, flexibility, and dependable execution.Serving both residential and commercial design markets, Raynova specializes in fully customizable LED mirrors engineered to meet exact project specifications. Rather than adapting designs to pre-set dimensions, Raynova enables design professionals to specify mirrors based on architectural plans, layouts, and aesthetic intent, making it a preferred solution for renovation and high-end build environments.Designed for Designers and ArchitectsRaynova’s operating model is structured specifically to support design professionals working on remodels, new builds, and multi-phase projects.Full Custom Sizing and ConfigurationsRaynova produces made-to-order LED mirrors based on exact widths, heights, and configurations. Options include single mirrors, multi-panel installations, and integrated medicine cabinets, allowing mirrors to align seamlessly with tile layouts, cabinetry, and wall conditions common in renovation work.Premium Components and Finish OptionsEach mirror is built using high-clarity glass, clean edge detailing, premium LED strips, and durable drivers designed for long-term performance. Designers can specify backlit, front-lit, or combined lighting, as well as brushed or matte metal finishes to coordinate with fixtures and hardware selections.Professional Features for Real-World ProjectsRaynova mirrors can be configured with a range of functional options frequently requested in modern remodels, including:1. Adjustable or fixed color temperature2. Dimmable lighting3. Integrated demisters4. Built-in makeup mirrors5. Clock and weather display modules6. Optional Bluetooth speakersThese features allow mirrors to function as both practical elements and visual focal points within the overall design.Trusted by Designers, AIA Architects, Builders Across the States.Raynova mirrors are specified by interior designers, architects, and construction teams nationwide, including professionals in:1. Los Angeles, CA – MALEK ALQADI2. Santa Rosa Beach, FL – Fouquet Design3. Atlanta, GA – Momentum Construction4. Topsfield, MA – Modern Heritage5. Dallas, TX – HRS Build6. New York, NY – Hello Chapter, and moreFrom urban condominiums and coastal residences to contemporary remodels and hospitality spaces, these partners rely on Raynova for consistent execution and dependable lead times.Why Designers and Architects Choose RaynovaDesign professionals consistently cite several factors when selecting Raynova for LED mirror specifications:Precision CustomizationRaynova works directly from designer-provided measurements, elevations, and visual references. Mirrors are produced to fit the design, rather than forcing the design to accommodate standard sizes.Shop Drawings and Technical ReviewFor every custom order, Raynova supplies technical shop drawings for review and approval prior to production. This process supports coordination with framing, electrical planning, and tile installation, reducing revisions and on-site adjustments.Dedicated Trade ProgramRaynova offers a structured trade program that includes:1. Designer-only pricing2. Priority customer support3. Assistance with multi-unit and multi-property projects4. Flexible reordering for phased developmentsScalable Production with Consistent QualitySupported by established manufacturing operations and a warehouse in Chino, California, Raynova can accommodate single custom pieces as well as larger residential or hospitality rollouts, while maintaining consistent quality and finish standards.Fast-Ship In-Stock OptionsIn addition to custom fabrication, Raynova maintains a curated inventory of in-stock LED mirrors available to ship within 24 hours, providing a reliable solution for projects with accelerated timelines.A Growing Presence in High-End Bathroom DesignAs bathroom and vanity spaces continue to play a central role in residential and hospitality design, Raynova is positioning itself as a leader in high-end custom LED mirrors and a long-term partner for designers and architects seeking a balance of aesthetics, performance, and professional support.“Design professionals need more than a product; they need a partner who understands drawings, timelines, and execution,” said a spokesperson for Mirror Trend, Inc. “Raynova was built to support designers from concept through installation.”About Raynova and Mirror Trend, Inc.Raynova is the premium custom LED mirror brand of Mirror Trend, Inc., headquartered in Chino, California. The company specializes in high-end, fully customizable LED mirrors and medicine cabinets for interior designers, architects, builders, remodelers, and hospitality clients.Through flexible customization, trade-focused service, and consistent manufacturing standards, Raynova aims to support design professionals on projects of all scales.For more info, visit: www.customledmirror.com

