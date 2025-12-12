CornerStone Wines Unveils Digitally Enhanced Platform, Aiming to Transform Singapore’s Online Wine Experience

SINGAPORE, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CornerStone Wines, one of the oldest and most reputable wine suppliers in Singapore , has rolled out a significantly upgraded digital retail and e-commerce platform that aims to reshape the way consumers across Singapore and the region discover and purchase wine.The move represents a major shift in the company’s evolution from a historical wine distributor to a modern, technology-driven brand focused on personalization, accessibility, and lifestyle experiences.According to the company, the new online ecosystem integrates smart recommendation tools, curated selections, improved fulfilment systems, and advanced customer personalization. The platform is designed to match each bottle not only to individual taste preferences but also to specific cuisines, occasions, and budgets, offering what CornerStone Wines describes as “sommelier-level curation” delivered digitally.A Blend of Heritage and InnovationFounded in 1938 and still 100% family-owned, CornerStone Wines operates across 28 countries through subsidiaries and distribution partners. The company has spent decades building a reputation on craftsmanship, authenticity, and strong global vineyard partnerships. With the new digital initiative, CornerStone Wines is positioning itself at the intersection of tradition and innovation.“At CornerStone Wines, we believe that technology should enhance, not replace, the human touch behind every bottle,” said Clinton Ang the company’s Managing Director. “With our new platform, we’re combining decades of wine expertise with modern tools that help every customer discover wines they’ll truly love.”The company says the enhanced platform addresses a shift in consumer behaviour, particularly in Singapore, where demand for personalised shopping experiences continues to grow alongside rapid adoption of AI-driven services.“Wine appreciation is evolving, and so are the expectations of our customers,” Clinton Ang added. “Singapore’s consumers value personalisation, speed, and experience, and this transformation reflects our commitment to meet those expectations while preserving our heritage of quality and trust.”A Comprehensive Digital Wine EcosystemThe new online experience highlights CornerStone Wines’ expanding focus on curated collections, including spirits such as single malts, along with detailed flavour profiles and pairing guidance. The brand’s expanded fulfilment services aim to improve speed and consistency for customers who increasingly prefer direct-to-door delivery.The platform also emphasises CornerStone Wines’ partnerships with premium and sustainable vineyards around the world, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible sourcing under their wide collection of duty-free wines in Singapore . One of the company’s long-standing pillars has been its joint venture winemaking model, developed in 1997, through which it contracts high-value vineyards to produce its exclusive labels including CornerStone, Cora, Vino+, and XII.Today, the business sells more than 1.2 million bottles a year and stocks over €10 million worth of collectible wines, making it one of Asia’s largest wine banks and a major supplier to international airlines, restaurants, and hotels.Strengthening Its Position Across the RegionBeyond consumer retail, the company continues to serve corporate and hospitality clients with distribution services, private cellar management, and wine storage solutions. CornerStone Wines also hosts wine education programmes and wine tasting events aimed at building community engagement and broadening appreciation of wine culture in Singapore.The company’s regional website remains a core driver of sales, with digital commerce expected to play an increasingly significant role in its growth trajectory.Looking Ahead: AI, Sustainability, and Virtual ExperiencesCornerStone Wines has outlined future plans to expand its digital footprint across Asia and further enhance its AI-driven recommendation systems. The company also aims to deepen its sustainability partnerships by working with organic and biodynamic vineyards.In addition, CornerStone Wines is exploring virtual wine-tasting experiences and exclusive membership programmes, both intended to support a more interactive, lifestyle-oriented wine community.Industry observers note that as more traditional sectors embrace digital transformation, consumer expectations for convenience, authenticity, and transparency are shaping the next phase of online food and beverage retail. CornerStone Wines’ digital revamp places it among the regional businesses adapting early to those changes.The company encourages customers and partners to explore the upgraded platform and its services at https://www.cornerstonewines.com/ , with direct purchasing available via https://shop.cornerstonewines.com/sg . Customers, partners, and corporate buyers may reach the company through its contact portal at https://cornerstonewines.com/contact/

