Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Nurses Week

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement to mark National Nurses Week:

“America’s nurses are the beating heart of our health care system. They are talented, skilled professionals who serve as vocal and valuable advocates for their patients, colleagues, communities, and themselves.

“I have met with countless nurses around the country – and around the conference room table in my office – to better understand their experiences and ambitions. I also work with nurses as we are fortunate to have many among the HHS workforce, those providing patient care at our health care facilities, and those in our leadership who provide guidance that shapes our work at the Department.

“Nurses make up the largest part of the health care workforce, with more than four million registered nurses, almost one million licensed practical nurses, and over 300,000 nurse practitioners nationwide. While it is a large profession, there is still room for more nurses – and indeed a need for more – to overcome longstanding staffing shortages and meet growing demand in the future. It is an exhausting and challenging career to be sure, but also a satisfying and meaningful one.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and HHS are proud to support nurses and the nursing profession, including by making crucial investments in nursing training grants, loans, and scholarships, as well as the broader health care landscape.

“In recognition of National Nurses Week, we celebrate the endless efforts of nurses to enhance our nation’s health and wellbeing, and we thank them for their service.”

