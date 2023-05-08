CHRIS SARANDON’S ‘COOKING BY HEART’ SHOW WILL FEATURE SUSAN SARANDON LIVE MAY 25TH AT 7 PM!
Chris Sarandon and Susan Sarandon to Talk Live at SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT
Susan is a five-time Oscar®-nominee and Academy Award®-winning actress for Dead Man Walking. She has also received numerous Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominations and has created many iconic characters in films, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Pretty Baby, Atlantic City, The Hunger, Bull Durham, Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo’s Oil, The Client and The Banger Sisters- to name just a small sample. She has made a career of choosing diverse and challenging projects in film as well as television, from Feud: Bette & Joan, opposite Jessica Lange, to numerous guest appearances on television shows such as Friends, ER and 30 Rock, and has lent her voice to numerous animation projects including The Simpsons, James and the Giant Peach, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and many others. Her upcoming projects include DC Film’s Blue Beetle and Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight.
Chris said, “I am so looking forward to interviewing Susan and I know everyone will enjoy the discussion and reminiscences. And there may be some surprises, too!”
The last time Chris hosted a live recording of ‘Cooking By Heart,’ in January, his guest was renowned chef Jacques Pépin – the best-selling author of over 30 cookbooks- and the SHU Community Theatre was sold out in advance.
Chris drops a new episode every two weeks; a recent episode features comedian and TV star, Mario Cantone (‘Sex and the City’ ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Better Things’).
Chris was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Dog Day Afternoon and created memorable characters in The Princess Bride, Fright Night, Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ Child’s Play and many other movies and television shows.
Chris will host "Cooking By Heart" with special guest Susan Sarandon on Thursday, May 25th at 7:00 PM at SHU’s Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT. For tickets and more info, please visit: https://shucommunitytheatre.showare.com/?category=43.
For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or ‘Cooking By Heart,’ please visit: https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.
In October 2022, Chris Sarandon launched his ‘Cooking By Heart’ podcast and has featured celebrity guests and friends such as Jacques Pépin - best-selling author of over 30 cookbooks, winner of 16 James Beard awards, NPR TV show host; Tom Holland (writer/director of ‘Fright Night’); best-selling novelist Adriana Trigiani (‘The Shoemaker’s Wife’); Michael Patrick King, the Emmy-winning TV writer/director/producer (‘Sex and the City’); Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) and Tony Award®-winning actress Joanna Gleason, who is Chris’ wife. The discussions center on cooking and memories of favorite foods the guests enjoyed growing up.
Chris’ upcoming guests include:
Lidia Bastianich- Famed Chef, PBS-TV (‘Lidia’s Kitchen’), best-selling book author. This will also be a live event at SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Sunday, June 4th at 3 PM.
Jane Green- Best-Selling Novelist: ‘The Beach House,’ ‘Swapping Lives,’ ‘Saving Grace’
LeVar Burton- TV: ‘Roots,’ ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and films.
‘Cooking By Heart’ is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and many more platforms.
For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or ‘Cooking By Heart,’ please visit https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.
Facebook: Chris Sarandon
Instagram: @TheOfficialChrisSarandon
Twitter: @Sarandon_Chris
YouTube: https://youtube.com/shorts/-vGUyj0TK-Q
www.chrissarandon.com
linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandon
About ‘Cooking By Heart’
Chris Sarandon said, "I grew up working in my immigrant father's All-American restaurant and as a helper at home with my mother's Greek cooking. That personal history provides the theme for many of the main, vivid stories of my early life. So, I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with, the characters and situations that have played such important roles in our lives, the memories that are evoked when we eat something now that takes us back, the smells, the tastes and the people who were there. I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories--and all the great recipes!"
Chris has created this podcast out of his passion for family, friends and food. In addition to the conversation, each celebrity guest shares one of their favorite recipes for all the listeners!
