Careficient Appoints Gene Creach as Chief Executive Officer
Aligning the Executive Team for Continued Expansion and Securing the Company’s Foothold in the Healthcare IT IndustryJENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions, today announced that Bill Creach, founder, and CEO of Careficient will be transitioning into the role of Chairman of the Board. Stepping in as CEO will be Gene Creach and Brad Caldwell will move into the as the role of President.
In the last two years Careficient has seen triple digit revenue growth and has more than tripled the size of the staff. The company plans to continue to build on its position as one of the dominate EMR providers in the industry. Gene Creach brings a wealth of experience as CEO, including extensive experience scaling a business through both organic and M&A activity. Gene is the former President & CEO of eSolutions Inc., currently the Chairman & Co-founder of True Captive Insurance as well as a Senior Manager of Creach Family Holdings.
“Brad will continue to be a driving force in the daily operations as well as a central voice in supporting the company’s commitment to our “Customer for Life” philosophy. Brad’s proven success is critical to the continued success of Careficient and to our goal of growing Careficient long term,” stated Bill Creach.
“I’m excited to help the Careficient team continue to disrupt the Home Health and Hospice EMR space. Careficient is committed to focusing on driving efficiencies for our customers and we are prepared to invest in aligning products and services that can drive additional benefits to continue to grow our loyal customer base,” remarked Brad Caldwell, Careficient President.
Gene Creach affirmed, “Bill, Brad and the rest of the Careficient team have built an impressive business and I’m very excited to be part of the future. As we continue to look toward the future, I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building on and evolving the business into one of the dominate players in the Healthcare IT space. I am confident we can deliver the solutions our customers need to drive greater efficiencies and profitability in their businesses.”
# # #
About Careficient
Careficient is a cloud-based EMR for home health, hospice and home care developed to create agency-wide efficiencies across operations. Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale to any size business.
Careficient is commitment to the highest standards of quality in the industry and is the first EMR to be awarded CHAP and ACHC certification.
Hellen Budaya Pileski
Careficient
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn