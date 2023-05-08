Raines Group Celebrating Expansion with A Must Attend Event
The Raines Group Launches Independent Brokerage Firm and Hosts a Celebration
We are confident that our new brokerage firm will allow us to offer a more seamless and efficient real estate experience that is tailored to each client's unique needs”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raines Group announces they are now an independent brokerage in central Ohio. This allows their firm to provide more enhanced services and resources to their clients which will be needed as Intel moves in and our job market continues to explode. To celebrate this accomplishment, The Raines Group is hosting a party for the community, its leaders, and their clients.
— Principal Broker and Partner, Stephanie Masterson
“As I looked at the future of this company, I knew becoming our own brokerage was critical,” stated Sandy Raines, CEO of The Raines Group. “Now we are free from franchise requirements and restraints, and we can tailor our services to meet the needs of the community.”
The Raines Group has consistently been a top real estate firm in central Ohio since opening its doors. Most of this is due to the hard work and efforts by founder Sandy Raines, and all the connections created through her ability to understand the needs of those selling or buying a home.
The Raines Group is celebrating 25 years in business and the launch of their brokerage firm. The open house event will showcase the brokerage’s new office space which is equipped for current and future expansion. During the celebration, guests can enjoy food and libation from a champagne wall. The evening will also include giveaways and a nonprofit giveback.
“We are fortunate to be a trusted resource in the community and we want to take this opportunity of growth to make an impact,” said Partner, Karla Ballenger.
During the celebration, the Raines Group will honor New Albany Bridges, an organization that looks for opportunities to spread kindness and help others in need within the community. Event guests are encouraged to bring new school supplies to donate.
The open house will be held May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6525 W. Campus Oval, Suite 111, New Albany, OH 43054. This is a family-friendly event that will include music and face painting. For more information, visit therainesgroup.com or call 614-924-9000.
***
About The Raines Group:
The Raines Group is a leading provider of real estate services based in central Ohio. With a team of experienced agents and innovative technology solutions, the company is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals through exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit www.TheRainesGroup.com.
