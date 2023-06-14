David Grovu Joins Cleveland-Based Software Company
David Grovu has joined EOX Vantage® as sales director, expanding the potential client base and externally engaging and communicating the software capabilities.
David has a strong background in consultative, engaging software analytic experience. He is a great addition to our team to provide clients with data workflow and data visibility solutions.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Grovu has joined EOX Vantage® as Sales Director, expanding the potential client base and externally engaging and communicating the software capability of EOX Vantage.
— Mike Fiesler, VP of business development
David will be working cross-functionally and expanding the company’s reach externally. David started at EOX because he was interested in joining a growing company that is involved in data and new and upcoming technology.
With 15+ years of experience in sales, David previously worked in data analytics at a software company. In this additionally created role, David will support and further the company’s goals by expanding EOX Vantage’s business and client portfolio.
David specializes in building and cultivating relationships, being a team player, and engaging in company culture while also enhancing it. His interests professionally are meeting with customers, getting to know them on a one-on-one basis and exploring unique company needs from various industries.
About EOX Vantage
EOX Vantage empowers better, faster decisions, saves time, limits exposure and drives revenue. Their SaaS enterprise operating system gathers data for actionable dashboards, automates processes, and improves workflows that offer insight, visibility and control. For more information about EOX Vantage, visit www.eoxvantage.com.
