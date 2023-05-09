Sacramento Plastic Surgeon on BroadBand Light Therapy (BBL™)
Plastic surgeon Charles Perry, MD of Chrysalis Cosmetics in Sacramento defines BroadBand Light Therapy (BBL™) and gives information about what it can achieve.
While BBL™ treatments are almost exclusively non-surgical and minimally-invasive, they can provide noticeable rejuvenating effects that can last for months at a time.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Dr. Charles Perry, a board-certified plastic surgeon who operates Chrysalis Cosmetics in Sacramento, BroadBand Light Therapy (often shortened to “BBL™”) treatments can significantly improve the quality of a patient’s complexion. Also known as a form of IPL (intense pulsed light) therapy, this type of treatment applies carefully-measured pulses of light to deeply penetrate the skin. These controlled wavelengths, explains Dr. Perry, can stimulate collagen production and prompt the skin to repair itself, revitalizing texture and creating a more radiant, healthy appearance. “While BBL™ treatments are almost exclusively non-surgical and minimally-invasive, they can provide noticeable rejuvenating effects that can last for months at a time,” says Dr. Perry.
At Chrysalis Cosmetics, Dr. Perry and his team use three different BBL™ devices to achieve different aesthetic goals. These systems – each developed by the international energy-based aesthetic manufacturer Sciton® – include:
• Forever Young BBL™, designed to combat blemishes and signs of aging (e.g. wrinkles, spots, broken blood vessels, and minor skin laxity)
• Forever Clear® BBL™, which can both reduce existing acne and eliminate bacteria that can cause future breakouts
• Forever Bare BBL™, used for hair removal on several parts of the body
Dr. Perry states that BBL™ treatments are generally suited for all skin tones and types. That said, he advises patients to consult with an experienced medical professional before deciding to go through with BBL™. “The right surgeon can evaluate a patient’s skin health and aesthetic goals before declaring BBL™ the best choice,” he concludes.
About Charles Perry, MD
Since establishing his career over 25 years ago, Dr. Charles Perry has enhanced the lives of countless patients with various cosmetic procedures, from surgeries like tummy tuck and breast augmentation to non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Dr. Perry belongs to a number of prestigious medical organizations, including the California Medical Association and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He is an alumnus of the University of Washington Medical School and completed his General and Plastic Surgery Residencies at the University of Arizona and the University of Massachusetts, respectively. Dr. Perry is available for consultation upon availability.
For more information about Dr. Perry and his practice, please visit sacramentoplastics.com
and facebook.com/ChrysalisCosmetics.
