Claire Sharpnack Joins Cleveland-Based Software Company
Claire Sharpnack has joined EOX Vantage® as marketing manager. She will work with the company to create, manage and strategically guide marketing.
I’m very happy to be joining this dynamic, goal-oriented company. EOX Vantage is well established with continuous growth. I look forward to growing with them and their business intelligence software.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Sharpnack has joined EOX Vantage® as marketing manager. She will work with the company to create, manage and strategically guide marketing for the company.
— Claire Sharpnack
Claire will create content and various campaigns across multiple platforms within her new role. She will be managing and reporting on content, campaigns and messaging across all channels to reach EOX Vantage’s target audience.
Previously, Claire was marketing coordinator and joined the company with experience in social media, blogging, copywriting, website management, email campaigns and paid advertising management. She has her Bachelor of Business Administration and Professional Sales Certificate and will soon be graduating with a Master of Business Administration. In this role, she will continue to build the brand of the company, support sales and increase awareness in all target markets of EOX Vantage.
About EOX Vantage
EOX Vantage empowers better, faster decisions, saves time, limits exposure and drives revenue. Their SaaS enterprise operating system gathers data for actionable dashboards, automates processes, and improves workflows that offer insight, visibility and control. For more information about EOX Vantage, visit www.eoxvantage.com.
# # #
Brian Diehl, Dir. Mktg
EOX Vantage
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram