Jenn MacPherson Joined Cleveland-Based Software Company
Jenn MacPherson has joined EOX Vantage® as product manager, overseeing product development, updates, and improvements.CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenn MacPherson has joined EOX Vantage® as product manager, overseeing product development, updates, and improvements.
Jenn will be helping with the design and release of the next Enterprise Operating System by working with the development team as well as client teams. By working with both groups, she will be able to understand both the customers’ and the company’s needs to create an effective and efficient platform for all to use. Jenn is from Cleveland, Ohio. She decided to join the company because she is excited about where the product is going.
Previously, Jenn was senior product owner for e-commerce, overseeing product development, launching various products and leading special projects. She is joining EOX Vantage with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Cleveland State University and 14 years of experience. Jenn will positively impact the company by bringing clarity and focus to product development and bridging the clients’ needs and company direction.
About EOX Vantage
EOX Vantage empowers better, faster decisions, saves time, limits exposure and drives revenue. Their SaaS enterprise operating system gathers data for actionable dashboards, automates processes, and improves workflows that offer insight, visibility and control. For more information about EOX Vantage, visit www.eoxvantage.com.
