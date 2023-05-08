National Security Capital Advisors advises Academy Solutions Group, LLC on its sale to DarkStar Intelligence, LLC
National Security Capital Advisors advises Academy Solutions Group, LLC on its sale to DarkStar Intelligence, LLC
COLUMBIA, MD. National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Academy Solutions Group, LLC (“ASG”) in its sale to DarkStar Intelligence, LLC (“DarkStar”).
ASG is a functional and technical services firm, having supported the National Security market segment for over 19 years. ASG provides cyber, intelligence, systems engineering, software, signals intelligence, and security & access control to address the mission needs of the DoD, Intelligence Community (IC), and federal customers.
DarkStar is a Virginia based leader in strategic and operational CI/HUMINT support, intelligence analysis and tradecraft development and instruction for the Department of Defense, federal agencies and select commercial customers. Their intelligence solutions are built on decades of subject matter expertise in research, investigations, operations, and training. The acquisition of ASG expands DarkStar’s expertise to the broader National Security community.
Chad Casto, CEO of DarkStar said: “We’re excited to collaborate with ASG whose mission capabilities align with ours. The timing is perfect as we look to support new missions. Greg has done an incredible job building his company and we look forward to working together towards the future potential."
“We are delighted to be part of DarkStar and to be able to complement their capability with ours. The synergy created by our acquisition will help extend the range of customers and services DarkStar can provide,” said Greg Whaley, CEO of ASG.
About National Security Capital Advisors
NSCA is a specialized merchant bank focused exclusively on working with companies that serve the National and Cyber Security markets. NSCA’s approach is unique in the government contracting investment banking market; we combine deep expertise in the National and Cyber Security markets, a team of investment bankers that has completed over 200 successful transactions, and a 200-member advisory network of former senior government officials and corporate executives that gives us unmatched market intelligence and access to potential buyers.
