M2Bio Sciences Division M2Biome Cardiometabolic Health Launches Website

M2Biome, a division of M2Bio Sciences, is pleased to announce the launch of its website. The website has been set up to serve healthcare professionals and health consumers alike. Sections include a health blog, called ‘Digestible Facts’, educational resources, recipes, and more.

One key feature of the website includes a diabetes screening tool on the home page, which will notify people of their risk of having undiagnosed type 2 diabetes (T2DM) and prompt them to undergo further tests. This is also a valuable tool for highlighting the lifestyle changes that are needed to reduce the risk of developing T2DM and other non-communicable diseases that have similar underlying pathophysiology. Part of the M2Biome mission is to provide education on health and nutrition, and creating awareness of the risk of disease.

“The prevalence of undiagnosed diabetes in South Africa is estimated to be in the region of 45%. Unfortunately, many people are only diagnosed once they have developed complications, which has a huge impact on the quality of life and the cost of managing these individuals. As type 2 diabetes is largely preventable and manageable, I am passionate about creating awareness of risk. I am currently working on further validating the African Diabetes Risk Score to make it more generalizable in the South African population.”, says Nicola Royce, Managing Director of M2Biome.

The recipe section will be the ultimate user-friendly guide to very practical and easy-to-prepare healthy dishes. Each recipe will also serve as an opportunity to educate on the nutritional content of the dish. You will also learn how to make use of simple cooking methods to get the most out of the least ingredients. The recipes are divided into breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snacks, condiments, and drinks for easy access to your needs. Icons have been developed to guide you in meeting your special dietary requirements with confidence.

"Food should be fun, functional, and user-friendly. If you cannot make it, you cannot eat it. It is unacceptable for good produce to go to waste because it is too difficult to make the most of it. Never should any ingredient be used or abused to end up being unhealthy. Cooking should be easy and done in such a way that the end result is multi-beneficial.", says Wilna Eksteen, Cardiometabolic Product Developer.

M2Biome is also developing a Registered Dietitian database for health consumers to seek individualized treatment. While there are some basic principles when it comes to nutrition, there is no ‘blanket’ approach when applying medical nutrition therapy for various conditions. It is important for people to consult a Registered Dietitian to receive an individualized and tailored approach that takes religious requirements, life cycle stage, and dietary requirements and preferences into account.

‘’In line with an individualized approach, M2Biome will be incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for better patient outcomes. Machine learning takes large amounts of data to uncover patterns and insights related to dietary choices, health outcomes, and nutritional needs. Leveraging machine learning algorithms assists with developing personalised nutrition recommendations based on individual factors such as age, gender, activity level, and health conditions, leading to more tailored and effective dietary interventions. This will all be incorporated into an interactive model that assists individuals with ‘health nudges’ by generating meal plans, recipes to go with these meal plans, and even recommendations of where and what to eat, based on their requirements. Individuals can insert their daily activities, which will be documented and made available to their healthcare practitioners. Any health developments are recorded, which assists with adjusting recommendations and advising on any drug and nutrient interactions that should be remedied. This is all really the tip of the iceberg, and the sky appears to be the limit with all of the ‘smart’ technology we have in our lives today and how they can be used to connect the dots to help us lead healthier lives. This new interactive platform is going to be epic!’’ says Jeff Robinson, M2Bio Sciences CEO.

