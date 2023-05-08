DOGAMÍ Academy: The Latest Web3 Game from DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ, the market-leading Web3 company for virtual dogs, has announced the upcoming release of DOGAMÍ Academy, a new multiplayer management racing game.
DOGAMÍ is more than just a game - it is a critical building block in the creation of an immersive entertainment experience where your Dogamí NFT becomes a key player in your high-stakes adventures."PARIS, FRANCE, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DOGAMÍ, the market-leading Web3 company for virtual dogs, has announced the upcoming release of DOGAMÍ Academy, a new multiplayer management racing game. Players from all over the world must train and strategically manage their virtual dog's skills to participate in highly competitive races against others to win $DOGA token prizes.
On Your Marks…
Develop winning management strategies and join adrenaline-fueled competitions against other players to climb to the top of the leaderboard and earn in-game $DOGA rewards, the main token of the DOGAMÍ Ecosystem. Use your $DOGA to invest in your Dogamí’s development and access limited edition products!
The more skilled your Dogamí is, the greater your chances are of winning big prizes! This is especially true if your Dogamí is gifted with special skills related to given events. The events are obstacle courses that consist of different challenges Dogamí must face in PvP races.
Unleash Your Dogamí
Dogamí have 6 different skills that players can train. Unleash the full potential of your Dogamí by improving them in mystical training sessions to reach new heights, conquer leaderboards, and achieve your gaming goals!
Enter The World of DOGAMÍ
Enter the mystical realm of DOGAMÍ, where a plethora of magic and wonder awaits in diverse environments. Explore urban settings, long-lost temples, and new, yet-to-be-revealed academies. Get ready to discover the mysteries hidden within this captivating universe…
The excitement doesn’t stop at dashing through the streets of Paris or hopping over fallen pillars in Atlantis… Numerous new environments will be discovered! Players will enjoy watching races unfold in limitless environments with an evolutive and scalable Game as a Service (GaaS) model.
But these academies are not simple training grounds. They serve a greater hidden purpose: to prepare humanity for the return of dark forces by forming protector duos and retrieving long-lost mystical artifacts.
And what is this inescapable evil force we must protect humanity from?
Players will discover more about the lore and backstory in the first issue of DOGAMÍ’s comic book entitled DOGAMÍ: Companions of Earth.
Gaming For All
DOGAMÍ will continue to reach mass market audiences by offering a free-to-play version to non NFT holders to train and compete for glory.
DOGAMÍ Academy is currently in production. An MVP will be accessible for players in Q4, 2023. Get early access to the game by purchasing a Dogamí NFT from our marketplace.
“When conceptualizing DOGAMI Academy we wanted it to meet four criteria: (1) an entertaining game loop that is easy to learn yet difficult to master, (2) a strong integration with the wider DOGAMÍ lore, (3) sustainable usage of web3 components, and lastly (4) ample opportunities for community engagement. We have strong conviction that DOGAMÍ Academy will live up to these expectations and will give our players great moments with their virtual companions.” Max Stöckl - Co-founder & CEO
"DOGAMÍ Academy is more than just a game - it is a critical building block in the creation of an immersive entertainment experience where your Dogamí NFT becomes a key player in your high-stakes adventures. With unique environments and powers, players can escape into beautiful landscapes while honing their management skills. Our game-as-a-service model ensures that your experience will continue to evolve over time, just like your NFTs. We're proud to offer a truly authentic DOGAMÍ Universe experience and can't wait for players to join us on this journey." - Kris Penseyres - Co-founder & Creative Director
About DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ is a mass-market Web3 entertainment company focused on creating experiences based on NFTs. Co-Founded in mid-2021 by Max Stöckl (CEO, previously Boston Consulting Group), Adrien Magdelaine (COO, previously Wamiz, pet industry serial entrepreneur), Kristofer D. Penseyres (CBO, previously Sony Pictures, Branding & Partnership Expert) and Bilal El Alamy (Co-founder & advisor, blockchain serial entrepreneur). Supported by a European team of 35+ employees including Art Director Gregory Magadoux (previously Ubisoft). The company successfully raised $14M through world-famous investors such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox co-founders, XAnge, Blockchain Founders Fund, Bpifrance... DOGAMÍ's first NFT drop of 12,000 dog avatars sold out in just a few hours propelling them to #1 place in terms of volume traded on major NFT platforms on Tezos. For more information, please visit DOGAMÍ.com and follow the team on Twitter.
