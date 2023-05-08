Warehouse Robotics Market Worth USD 15,792.9 million at a 13.3% CAGR by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketInsightsReports
Warehouse Robotics was valued at $4,400.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $15,792.9 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2029
The global Warehouse Robotics was valued at $4,400.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $15,792.9 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2029”LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse Robotics states to a robotic automated technology that performs daily warehousing operations, using a specialized software. Warehouse robotics streamlines and automates the daily tasks or process in a wide number of end user verticals such as e-commerce, automotive, electrical & electronics, metal and machinery, chemical, rubber, and plastics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and others.
Warehouse Robotics Market Growth:
Warehouse automation offers benefits such as reduced labor costs, increase in speed, and high efficiency and accuracy. The key factor behind the growth of the warehouse robots is the increase in demand for automation due to the prevailing competition in e-commerce. Success in e-commerce depends on who can deliver the right quality, at the right time, in the right place and who can meet their customers’ expectations. The rise in e-commerce and faster delivery times force supply chain and logistics companies to ship orders as early as possible.
Warehouse robotics has reduced the time and effort required to scan and update inventory, pack packages, arrange items on the shelves, and other related tasks in a short amount of time. The increase in collaboration of warehouse robotics with e-commerce drives the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted various industries such as medicine, which has led to a drastic increase in medical sales. As Warehouse Robotics are widely used to alleviate upper airway obstruction caused by tonsillar or adenoidal hypertrophy, or normal pharyngeal tissue obstruction, as often occurs in small infants, there was a significant rise in the Warehouse Robotics demand globally.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers
Increased deployment of warehouse robotics technology by a number of end user verticals for its benefits acts as a strong market growth determinant. The technology offers high speed, accuracy, streamlining processes, high efficiency, and reduced labour costs. Increased collaboration of warehouse robotics with automotive, electrical & electronics, metal and machinery, chemical, rubber, and plastics, and food and beverage industries is bolstering the market growth rate.
Opportunities
Growth and expansion of e-commerce industry has presented an excellent opportunity for the warehouse robotics market to propel during the forecast period. Rising digitization of the economies has directly influenced the access to e-commerce channel, thereby, indirectly and positively impacting the warehouse robotics market. Delivering the right quantity, at the right time, to the right customer, has infused investment in the development of logistics and supply chain facilities, thereby, offering opportunities for the warehouse robotics market to expand.
Competitive Analysis:
The Significant Players in the Global Warehouse Robotics Market are: Kuka, ABB, Fanuc Corp, Amazon Robotics, Dematic, Yaskawa, Daifuku, Geek+, Knapp, Omron Adept, Greyorange, Grenzebach, SSI SCHAEFER, Quicktron, Vecna, Magazino, Fetch Robotics, IAM Robotics
Recent Development:
In May 2022, ABB launched the “ABB Robotic Depalletizer” which is a solution for handling complex depalletizing tasks in industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, and consumer packaged goods. By implementing machine vision technology, this new solution can quickly assess a wide variety of box types, enabling customers to efficiently process assorted loads with very little engineering effort and short set-up time.
In May 2022, GreyOrange raised USD 110 million. In this funding, GreyOrange opted for growth financing, backed by Mithril Capital Management, with support from BlackRock.
In January 2022, Fanuc America, launched the M-1000iA robot with capability to handle very heavy products including construction materials, automotive components, and battery packs for electric vehicles.M-1000iA is Fanuc’s largest serial-link robot as of January 2022.
Report Scope:
Report Metric
Details
Market Revenue forecast in 2029
USD 15,792.9 million
Market Growth Rate
CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2029
Base Year
2022
Study Period
2023-2029
Market Segmentation by Type
· Mobile Robotics
· Fixed Robotics
Market Segmentation by Application
· E-commerce
· Automotive
· Food & Beverages
· Electronics
· Others
Growth Factor
Increasing use of industrial robotics for numerous applications such as packaging & labeling, palletizing, assembly, product inspection, welding, and painting would spur demand.
Key Trend
Surging needs from automotive, metal & machinery, and high-tech electronics industries would create new opportunities.
Which Factors Might Hamper Warehouse Robotics Demand?
Expansion of Omni-channel has given customers more alternatives for placing orders across a wide range of channels.
Key stakeholders must overcome obstacles in order to adapt to changing client needs.
Leading players in the market might also struggle to control the fluctuating demand.
Scalability and increasing flexibility of warehouses, together with high investment costs, are limiting the necessity for professional workforce.
Demand for warehouse robotics might be constrained over the foreseeable future due to high capital and operating costs.
Regional Insights:
Europe region is the second largest market for the warehouse robotics market globally in 2022.The Europe region benefits from the large automotive and manufacturing industry presence. Countries like UK, Germany and France are witnessing rapid growth in the adoption of warehousing robots. Additionally, the government support to improve the infrastructure for warehousing robotics in various industries such as ecommerce, pharmaceutical, and machinery has allowed the warehouse robotics market to expand in Europe. While Germany holds the largest market share in Europe, UK is the fastest growing market in the region. The high demand for warehouse robotics in Germany is attributed to the huge automotive industry in the country.
