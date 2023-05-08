Warehouse Robotics Market Worth USD 15,792.9 million at a 13.3% CAGR by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketInsightsReports

Warehouse Robotics was valued at $4,400.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $15,792.9 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2029

The global Warehouse Robotics was valued at $4,400.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $15,792.9 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2029” — Mr. Sameer Gaikwad