Automotive Glass Market Size/Share Worth USD 30.6 Billion by 2029 at a 7.4% CAGR: AGC, Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint Gobain
The Automotive Glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, estimated market size of USD 23.6 billion in 2022 to USD 30.6 billion by 2029LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
The automotive glass market refers to the market for glass used in automobiles. This includes both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket glass. Automotive glass serves a variety of purposes, including providing visibility for the driver, protecting occupants from the elements, and improving the overall safety and performance of the vehicle.
The market is segmented by product type, including tempered glass, laminated glass, and others. Tempered glass is used in side windows, while laminated glass is used in windshields. Other types of automotive glass include coated glass and acoustic glass, which are used for noise reduction and improved energy efficiency.
The automotive glass market is driven by several factors, including:
Increasing demand for vehicles: As the global population increases, there is a growing demand for vehicles, which in turn drives the demand for automotive glass.
Safety regulations: Governments around the world have implemented strict safety regulations for vehicles, including requirements for automotive glass. This has led to an increase in demand for high-quality and durable automotive glass.
Growing demand for electric vehicles: The increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) has led to an increase in demand for specialized automotive glass, such as glass with solar control properties to reduce the amount of heat entering the cabin.
Industry Trends:
Saint-Gobain SA announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in China-based JJG Group for the flat glass production line, with an annual capacity of around 160,000 metric ton. The move will strengthen the flat glass supplies for Sekurit automotive glass production centers. It has also announced the development of a new flat glass production line in Saltillo, Mexico, for international supplies of automotive glass.
Lightyear, a Dutch company, introduced the first prototype of its electric car called the Lightyear One, which has five square meters of integrated solar cells beneath the roof and hood. These solar panels are produced from safety glass and can recharge directly from the sun.
AIS offered its products to various new car models with several innovative changes, including solar green glass and acoustic PVB for Yaris and a 2.8mm backlite for the new Wagon R.
Scope of the Report:
Key Players
· Fuyao Glass
· AGC
· Nippon Sheet Glass
· Saint Gobain
· Vitro
· Xinyi Glass
· Central Glass
· Sisecam Group
· Yaohua Pilkington
By Types
· Tempered
· Laminated
By Application
· Passenger Car
· Commercial Vehicle
Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Glass Market:
The pandemic has led to the disruption of the global supply chain, which has affected the manufacturing and delivery of automotive glass. The pandemic has caused delays in the production and delivery of automotive glass, as manufacturers have had to adjust to new safety protocols and restrictions. Despite the challenges, the pandemic has also created opportunities for growth in the automotive glass market, particularly in the areas of electric and autonomous vehicles, where specialized glass is needed to meet the unique needs of these vehicles.
Regional Analysis:
China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world. The abundance of economic resources to assemble and manufacture automotive parts in India and China, the presence of established glass manufacturing players, increasing R&D capacities, and the presence of several new production plants in China to cater to the growing needs for electric cars are adding to the global automotive glass market growth in the region. For instance, in November 2019, a joint venture deal was signed between Volkswagen and SAIC to open its first manufacturing plant in Anting, China, which is expected to begin its production in October 2020 with an annual capacity of 300 thousand.
Industry News:
December 08, 2022 10 TOKYO-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world's leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand-new releases.
December 13, 2022 GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--Saint-Gobain North America, through its automotive glass subsidiary Saint-Gobain Sekurit and its building products subsidiary CertainTeed Insulation, has begun a recycling program at two locations in California, where windshield glass scraps are recycled and reused in the production of insulation.
30 May 2022, NSG Group announce that they plan to integrate our Automotive glass business in China with SYP Kangqiao Autoglass Co., Ltd. ("SYP Automotive"), a major Chinese automotive glass manufacturer. This integration into SYP Automotive will strengthen our ability to meet the growing needs of vehicle manufacturers in China.
August 09,2019, Europe’s leading flat glass manufacturer Şişecam Flat Glass introduced its reflective solar control glass brand “Şişecam Tentesol” in India. Coming together with its customers in New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, Şişecam Flat Glass launched its silver, grey, green, bronze and blue colored reflective solar control glass in the market under “Şişecam Tentesol” brand and received a great deal of attention.
The study covers the most recent keyword market forecasts for the foreseeable future. The market analysis looks at past and future industry dynamics, organizational infrastructure, international risks, and end-users. In-depth information on forthcoming technologies, R&D attempts, and new product development is included in the Automotive Glass market analysis report.
