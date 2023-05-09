AV-Comparatives Releases New Consumer Performance Test for Anti-Virus Products

Slowdowns in your computer's performance can be annoying.

Security is paramount; speed takes a back seat.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-virus programs have been around for decades and have improved significantly over the years. But even with the advances in technology, these programs can still affect system performance, which is not good news for consumers. The new Consumer Performance Test from AV-Comparatives, the leading independent testing lab for anti-virus software, is designed to measure the impact of antivirus programs that run in the background.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-april-2023/

K7, Panda, Avira, Bitdefender, Kaspersky, ESET, Norton, McAfee, Avast, AVG and TotalAV all achieved the Advanced+ award level, with G Data, Trend Micro and F-Secure achieving the Advanced award level. Total Defense and Microsoft achieved the Standard award level.

The Consumer Performance Test includes both “Antivirus” and “Internet Security” consumer products. AV-Comparatives has tested the same products that are included in the protection tests of the Consumer Main-Test Series. The tests were performed on a low-end machine with an active Internet connection to allow for the real-world impact of cloud services/features.

Besides their own scientific speed measurement methodology AV-Comparatives used a third-party, industry-recognized performance testing suite (PC Mark 10 Professional) to measure the system impact during real-world product usage.

The test results show the impact on system performance that a security product has, compared to the other tested security products.

Andreas Clementi, founder of AV-Comparatives, stated that conducting such tests will aid in sustaining the involvement of users and vendors in system security and addressing the constantly evolving threat landscape. "These tests play a crucial role in ensuring accuracy and accountability, thereby contributing to the growth and development of these solutions."

AV-Comparatives will continue to develop and adapt their test methodologies to cover real-life scenarios even better in future tests. Readers are invited to evaluate the various products themselves, to see what impact they have on their systems due to factors such as software conflicts, user preferences, and different system configurations that may lead to varying results.

For more information about the Consumer Performance Test and the AV-Comparatives’ Main Test Series, please visit their website https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-april-2023/


About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance. 

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

