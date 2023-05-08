Brightpoint Infotech, Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner in Middle East & Africa Implements Business Central ERP for READO
Brightpoint Infotech, will Implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for READO a leading non-governmental organization in Somalia.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central serving as the robust enterprise system for the business, Rural Education and Agriculture Development Organization (READO) will be able to improve communication across all departments, streamline operations and deliver effective community development programs.
Abdullahi Abdirahman Ali, Executive Director for READO, said: “Our team did a thorough evaluation of all the major ERP vendors and selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central as it best suited our requirements. We selected Brightpoint Infotech because of their vast experience and successful track record in implementing ERP’s for Global Non-profit organizations.
Kumara Vijayan, Chief Strategy Officer for Brightpoint Infotech said, "We are very honored to be partnering with READO in their digital transformation journey. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central offers a comprehensive solution that meets the requirements of Non-profit organizations and we will work very closely with READO to make this project a success story. Through this initiative READO will digitize all their business functions from Sales, Supply Chain, Finance, HR & Payroll”.
About Brightpoint Infotech
Brightpoint Infotech is a Microsoft Gold Partner that specializes in Enterprise Business Solutions in delivering IT consulting solutions and services headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL (US). Brightpoint employs 100+ experienced IT professionals to meet our customer’s business requirements with solutions & services that empower them to realize their strategic objectives. Brightpoint Infotech is authorized to sell & support Microsoft Dynamics Suite of Products and Cloud (Azure) products across the globe. We are a Microsoft Dynamics ERP GOLD Partner, Direct Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), Silver Data Analytics Partner, and an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).
All Brightpoint consultants are Microsoft Certified in product functionality and technology. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a smart investment for companies that plan to digitize their business operations with access to the right information anywhere and at all times, to make the right decisions to run cost-effective operations, improve productivity and thus increase profitability.
Brightpoint Infotech’s Microsoft GOLD ERP Partner status along with over 100+ completed implementations across the world demonstrates why we are a great option for clients looking for a new or alternative partner.
