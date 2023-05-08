Electrical & Phones Prove More Popular Amidst Coronation Shoppers
Retail intelligence leader, RetailNext, reports UK store traffic in the Electrical & Phones category outperformed other categories on the day of the Coronation
With promotions in full swing for the Coronation, shoppers who made in-store visits on Saturday were likely bargain-hunting for more energy-efficient appliances to keep bills down.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert in retail intelligence and traffic analytics for brick-and-mortar stores, today reported a week-on-week category decrease of -17% in UK store traffic for Electrical and Phones on Saturday, 6 May 2023, the day of King Charles III Coronation. Although store traffic for the day is generally trending downwards -24% against the Saturday before, the category proved to be more popular among Britons who did in fact visit stores on the day of the Coronation.
— Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics
“UK consumers have long been contending with the cost of living crisis, particularly soaring energy and food bills. With promotions in full swing for the Coronation, shoppers who made in-store visits on Saturday were likely bargain-hunting for more energy-efficient appliances to keep bills down. Clothing and Shoes meanwhile decreased -39% week-on-week while Jewellery and Accessories followed second with a decline of -24%”, said Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics.
The overall declining week-on-week traffic trends are thought to be the result of more Britons opting to join in the national festivities on Saturday. In central London, hordes of royal fans braved the pouring rain to witness the celebration.
“We see those crowd movements mirrored in the store traffic data which indicates the largest regional decrease of -27% in the South East and London, compared to the Saturday before. Other regions across the UK reported declines in the low to mid-20s. This is likely to be the result of big screens, that was also installed at more than 57 locations across the UK, drawing crowds to watch the event in their hometowns”, said Shasteen.
RetailNext's full set of preliminary traffic data for Saturday, 6 May 2023 includes:
WoW: -24%
YoY: -23%
The company also tracked data across regions and retail categories:
Regions (WoW):
South East and London: -27%
South West and Wales: -21%
Midlands: -25%
North England: -24%
Scotland & N Ireland: -20%
Categories (WoW):
Clothing & Shoes: -39%
Electrical & Phones: -17%
Jewellery & Accessories: -24%
*Stores must be open on both the 2023 & 2022 Dates*
(Statistics are subject to change as retailers continue to report updates)
Derived from data collected at thousands of UK stores across multiple brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform, the data reflects in-store trends across a wide variety of retail segments. Metrics exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs, and include stores across the UK that were open both this year and last year.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn