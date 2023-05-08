Keynote Speakers Wanted! Join the Game Changers Conference for a Day of Learning, Networking, and Sharing Your Story
We're excited to bring together a group of motivated and passionate individuals who are committed to making a difference in their businesses and in their communities.”NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Game Changers Conference presented by Belmont City Press, is proud to announce an upcoming event that is truly like no other. On Thursday, May 25th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood, MA, attendees will have the opportunity to learn, interact, and network with fellow business owners and professionals in a truly unique setting.
— Red Hilton of Belmont City Press
TheGameChangersConference.com is designed to put the focus on you and your business. In the morning, attendees will have the chance to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry, and interact with their fellow attendees. But that's just the beginning.
In the afternoon, get ready to add ‘Keynote Speaker’ to your bio as attendees will take to the stage to share their own keynote speeches, with our photographers and videographers on hand to capture their moment to shine. You'll leave the conference with hundreds of new likes, subscribers, followers, and UGC for your social media. Plus, you'll leave with an actionable plan to find more ideal clients and grow your business.
As an added bonus, early registrants to the conference will arrive as published authors, thanks to our partnership with Belmont City Press. You'll have the chance to showcase your expertise and establish yourself as the go-to expert in your industry.
"The Game Changers Conference is all about helping attendees take their business to the next level," said Red Hilton of Belmont City Press. "We're excited to bring together a group of motivated and passionate individuals who are committed to making a difference in their businesses and in their communities."
Don't miss out on this opportunity to network, learn, and share your story with the world. For more information and to register for the conference, visit http://www.TheGameChangersConference.com.
