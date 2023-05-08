Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,203 in the last 365 days.

Keynote Speakers Wanted! Join the Game Changers Conference for a Day of Learning, Networking, and Sharing Your Story

We're excited to bring together a group of motivated and passionate individuals who are committed to making a difference in their businesses and in their communities.”
— Red Hilton of Belmont City Press
NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Game Changers Conference presented by Belmont City Press, is proud to announce an upcoming event that is truly like no other. On Thursday, May 25th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood, MA, attendees will have the opportunity to learn, interact, and network with fellow business owners and professionals in a truly unique setting.

TheGameChangersConference.com is designed to put the focus on you and your business. In the morning, attendees will have the chance to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry, and interact with their fellow attendees. But that's just the beginning.

In the afternoon, get ready to add ‘Keynote Speaker’ to your bio as attendees will take to the stage to share their own keynote speeches, with our photographers and videographers on hand to capture their moment to shine. You'll leave the conference with hundreds of new likes, subscribers, followers, and UGC for your social media. Plus, you'll leave with an actionable plan to find more ideal clients and grow your business.

As an added bonus, early registrants to the conference will arrive as published authors, thanks to our partnership with Belmont City Press. You'll have the chance to showcase your expertise and establish yourself as the go-to expert in your industry.

"The Game Changers Conference is all about helping attendees take their business to the next level," said Red Hilton of Belmont City Press. "We're excited to bring together a group of motivated and passionate individuals who are committed to making a difference in their businesses and in their communities."

Don't miss out on this opportunity to network, learn, and share your story with the world. For more information and to register for the conference, visit http://www.TheGameChangersConference.com.

###

Red Hilton
Belmont City Press, TheGameChangersConference.com
+1 781-474-4434
publisher@belmontcitypress.com

You just read:

Keynote Speakers Wanted! Join the Game Changers Conference for a Day of Learning, Networking, and Sharing Your Story

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more