Profitability in Sight for Robotic Security Device Maker as Sales Continue to Grow for $AITX (Stock Symbol: AITX)

$AITX Awards RAD Dog Robotic Security AITX Collage $AITX RADG EV Station $AITX ROAMEO

Profitability in Sight for Robotic Security Device Maker as Sales Continue to Grow in a Range of Commercial Applications: (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Three upcoming movies, including the highly anticipated Blue Beetle, are featuring a variety of AITX ROAMEO, ROSA, and SCOT, but this production stands to far surpass all others.”” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Profitability in Sight for Robotic Security Device Maker as Sales Continue to Grow in a Range of Commercial Applications: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)  Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools & Government. New GPT Powered Solutions for Investor Relations, Sales Support, and Technical Assistance Launched. Cost Cutting Puts Company On-Track for Profitability in Next 8 to 14 Months. New AI-Based Analytic Providing Enhanced Tracking of Vehicles and Humans. RIO Product Performance Exceeds Expectations Becoming Best Selling Device.Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX ) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at a drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos Launch of Three Innovative GPT Powered Solutions for Investor Relations, Sales Support, and Technical AssistanceOn May 4th AITX announced plans to launch three GPT-powered tools. Designed to enhance investor relations, sales engagement, and technical troubleshooting, these new applications are expected to improve the speed and quality of interactions between AITX and its stakeholders, clients, and partners.GPT, short for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a powerful AI language model developed by OpenAI. GPT-4, the latest version, is known for its exceptional ability to understand and generate human-like text, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.The AITX three GPT-powered solutions are as follows:Advanced Investor Relations (AIR): This state-of-the-art AI-driven platform will transform the way AITX communicates with investors. By leveraging GPT technology, AIR will provide instant, personalized responses to investor queries, improving transparency and engagement.Sales and Prospect Aid (SPA): SPA will offer an intelligent, AI-assisted platform for RAD's sales team, accelerating the sales process and enhancing customer relationships using existing resources. By providing real-time support and tailored solutions, SPA could empower AITX sales representatives to close deals more efficiently and effectively.Technical Troubleshooting and Support (TTS): TTS is a powerful AI-driven technical assistance platform designed to provide instant, accurate solutions to the technical challenges that AITX clients may face. With TTS, AITX aims to minimize downtime and maximize productivity for its clients. AITX expects full deployment of the GPT tools by the end of June 2023.Progress in Closing the Gap on the Path to ProfitabilityOn May 3rd AITX announced additional steps on the path to achieving potential profitability.AITX revealed a set of measures on April 5, 2023, aimed at cutting expenses by up to $200,000 each month. The initiatives announced are expected to save AITX up to an additional $100,000 per month. The cost savings are based on eliminating 11 full-time equivalent team members.AITX CEO, Steve Reinharz, conducted a Company-wide town hall meeting on May 1st, 2023, during which he announced initiatives for RIO™ version 2, a refocus on mobility solutions, and price changes as operational tuning continues. These items will be announced in greater detail in the coming weeks. Reinharz expects that these actions, combined with those previously announced, along with a strong AITX sales funnel will result in monthly profitability within the next 8 to 14 months.AITX Contracted to Supply Robots to Major Network TV SeriesOn May 2nd AITX announced a contract to furnish several of its robots to appear in a high-profile, major television network series.“Our amazing robotic technology has once again caught the attention of Hollywood productions,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Three upcoming movies, including the highly anticipated Blue Beetle, are featuring a variety of AITX ROAMEO, ROSA, and SCOT, but this production stands to far surpass all others.”The prime-time television series, due for release in early June 2023, will feature several AITX robots interacting with cast members. The popular television network typically receives 3.5 – 5 million US viewers during the program’s anticipated prime-time schedule. AITX expects international distribution of the series which could greatly expand viewership.Exclusive AI-Powered Tracking FeatureOn April 27th AITX released a new AI-based analytic providing enhanced tracking of vehicles and humans. This unique analytic is being added to the list of provisional patent applications AITX plans on filing in the near future. Analytics refers to the process of identifying, interpreting, and communicating significant or meaningful patterns of collected data.This new analytic solves two challenges important to end users and security operations centers, specifically the reduction of false positive alarms, and the introduction of advanced functionality that can be used to detect stolen cars, new vehicles, and persons entering spaces with existing cars and persons. AITX believes that an analytic with this functionality does not exist in the marketplace, although it may.AITX noted that this tracking functionality has been successfully tested at several client locations across the US and is now being made available to all subscribed clients.Tracking is part of a suite of internally developed AI analytics which includes human detection, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, and firearm detection. Tracking is included with a subscription to any AITX device, including RAD’s top-selling solution ROSA™ (Responsive Observation Security Agent).RIO a Runaway Success; Performance Exceeds ExpectationsOn April 26th AITX provided an update on the initial deployment successes of RIO™ (ROSA Independent Observation).The AITX RIO was announced at a security industry trade show in September of 2022. Subsequently, AITX announced, ‘RIO Mini’, and now the Company is preparing production for its RIO ‘v2’ iteration.AITX announced that 25 RIO units have been ordered for immediate deployment, of which 10 RIO units have been ordered by GXO. In February of 2023, GXO was identified as RAD’s largest client. Nine units are in the process of deployment, five are fully deployed and the balance is in the final stages of production and will be deployed upon completion.The AITX RIO offers the marketplace two important benefits. The first is the performance of ROSA devices. Covered thoroughly at ROSA 3.x Responsive Observation Security Agent | Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) (radsecurity.com), ROSA is an award-winning and best-selling AITX device. The second critical differentiator is value pricing. RIO’s pricing competes favorably against the leading solar tower manufacturers.For more information on AITX visit: www.radsecurity.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

AITX's ROAMEO: From the REX to Red Hawk Casino