Bourbon Fills Parks and Schools with the Sounds of Music
The KSO's Rare Bourbon Raffle helps fund four free education concerts for 260 regional schools, and six free, family-friendly Summer park concerts.
Folks have a better chance of scoring hard to find bourbons and complete sets, like the Pappy flight and Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition, at the KSO's annual raffle due to limited ticket sales.”NEWPORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will hold its Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle on May 20 to help fund free concerts in Devou and Tower Parks this Summer (July - Sept). Great neighbor and long-time supporter — The Party Source — has donated a 6-bottle set of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, a Woodford Reserve Baccarat edition, as well as 20 rare and pricey bourbons for the KSO’s annual fundraiser. The raffle helps fund the KSO’s free education outreach concerts for 260 regional schools, and free, family-friendly park concerts which have become a Summer tradition.
— KSO CEO, James Cassidy
The November 2022 release of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons yielded a few more bottles, yet the complete “vertical set” remains hard to come by in 2023. Tickets are $100 per chance (Limited to 650). One winner will be drawn on Saturday night, May 20th between 9:00 - 9:30 p.m. to win all six
bottles.
A second raffle will be held following the Pappy drawing for the Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition finished 3 years in XO Cognac barrels and presented in a Baccarat crystal decanter and display case. Tickets are $50 and limited to just 300 chances.
A third raffle brings back the KSO’s 20 Bourbons / 20 Winners. Hard to find and rare bourbons and lots include: Knob Creek 18 year - 30th Anniversary, Smoke Wagon Rare & Limited (along with 8 others for a 9 bottle lot), Willett 8 year, Michter’s Barrel Strength & Toasted Barrel Finish (2 bottle lot), Weller Antique, Full Proof & 12 year Original plus 15 more delicious and scarce bourbons (See attached listing). Tickets for the 20/20 raffle are $25 per chance. One ticket will be drawn for each bourbon or lot. View bourbons and buy tickets: https://kyso.org/event/raffle-2023/
The drawing will be held live and streamed on the KSO’s website (kyso.org) and on Facebook Live beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on May 20. Winners need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by email and sent instructions regarding how to pick up their prize bourbon in-person or via a representative with proper ID. The KSO cannot legally ship bourbons. (Northern Kentucky Symphony, Inc. Charitable Gaming License #2704)
Bring free culture, nostalgic entertainment and great music to area schools and parks by buying a chance to win amazing bourbons, and supporting the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. You could be a happy Pappy. Buy your tickets today!
James R. Cassidy
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra
+1 859-431-6216
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other