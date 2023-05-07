NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered

Submit Release
May 7, 2023

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered 

SALT LAKE CITY (May 7 , 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah be lowered in recognition of the victims of Allen, Texas. 

Given that flags are currently at the half-staff position in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, this order serves as an extension, meaning that flags should remain lowered until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023. 

Gov. Cox. encourages individuals, businesses, and other organizations to lower their flags to half-staff as well. 

