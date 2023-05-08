UCC Networks and Lumen Deliver Zoom Phone to a Global Provider of Fresh Produce UCC Networks Logo

UCC Networks and Lumen deliver Zoom Phone to a global provider of fresh produce and Latin American cuisine.

ORANGE, CA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions, and Lumen, a global leader in network and cloud infrastructure, have delivered Zoom Phone to a global provider of fresh produce and Latin American cuisine.

The customer sought a user friendly and cost-effective solution for a new product line based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Multiple solutions were reviewed, including on-premise PBX solutions, POTS lines, and cloud-based platforms, yet UCC Networks and Lumen provided Zoom Phone at half the cost of other competitors.

UCC Networks and Lumen worked together to provide a comprehensive solution that meets the customer’s needs. The customer’s existing Poly VVx physical handsets were compatible with Zoom Phone, eliminating the need for additional hardware expenses.

Zoom Phone provides a reliable and secure communications platform to support their growing business. It delivers a seamless customer experience, allowing a variety of ways to connect, including voice, video, and messaging.

The Zoom Phone solution from UCC Networks and Lumen will better serve its customers and improve the overall customer experience.

