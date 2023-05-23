Mark Lewis, After Ten Successful Years Facilitating Local CEO Roundtables, Launches His Program Virtually Nationwide
The best-selling author, business leader, executive coach, inspirational speaker, and serial entrepreneur launches his virtual CEO 10-month course in July.
The most important thing a business owner or CEO can do is to work 'on' the business versus 'in' the business.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES , May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 1, 2023, best-selling author, business leader, celebrated executive coach, inspirational speaker, and serial entrepreneur, Mark Lewis, will begin implementing his highly successful 10-session CEO Roundtables virtually. The CEO Roundtable Playbook course is designed to inspire and transform CEOs by teaching them indispensable skills in a peer-to-peer virtual setting.
— Mark Lewis
CEOs will learn how to craft superior vision and mission statements, set goals, and learn about best practices in human resources and market value leadership. They will also learn to develop best marketing and sales practices, understand financial statements, lean organization, and discover new ways of thinking and ideas to succeed. Knowledge gained from this course will result in professional growth for CEOs personally and the organizations they oversee, and have the ability to network and learn from other CEOs, including the challenges that they face each day.
For the past decade, Mark Lewis has taught his Round Table program in both Baton Rouge and New Orleans to help Louisiana with its economic growth, and it has been extremely successful. On April 20, 2023, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) recently presented its 2023 Spotlight Louisiana awards, which recognize the top companies that have made an outstanding contribution to the economic development of Louisiana. Awards were presented to 11 companies, and nine of the award winners were graduates of Lewis's CEO Roundtable. His leadership curriculum provides knowledge and ideas that result in professional growth for executives personally and for the organizations they oversee. "The most important thing a business owner or CEO can do is to work 'on' the business versus 'In' the business. This is the foundation of the CEO Round table program that results in the growth of leaders both professionally and personally," states Lewis.
Spotlight Louisiana Leaders are selected by a statewide panel of economic development professionals who evaluate businesses in the LED Growth Network on community involvement and business success. Criteria include growth, strategy, innovation, philanthropy, and leadership. Since the inception of LED's Roundtables, for every dollar invested in the Roundtable program, the state of Louisiana has realized an $8.84 return! Now is the time for other businesses to realize the same potential.
For more information on how you can transform your business by joining as a potential participant in the Virtual CEO Roundtable, visit https://marklewisllc.com/ceo-playbook-leadership-course, or email Mark at mlewis@marklewisllc.com.
About Mark Lewis
Mark Lewis is an energetic, thoughtful, engaging speaker and leader. His presentations provide valuable business and personal stories while also inspiring motivation and insight to help businesses and individuals succeed at all levels. Mark was also recognized as a leading Leadership Coach by the Coach Foundation in 2023. https://coachfoundation.com/blog/top-leadership-coaches-from-america/ and is also the Amazon best-selling author of the book GIVE A DAMN – The Ticket to Cultural Change. In 2005, Mark was chosen by the Governor of Louisiana as Louisiana Technology Leader of the Year. As a member of the Entrepreneurial Organization (EO) of Louisiana, Mark was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 and received a worldwide award in Macau, China as EO’s Global Excellence in Membership Recruitment.
Mark S. Lewis
Mark Lewis LLC
+1 504-905-4646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Mark Lewis Launches His Virtual CEO Roundtable Playbook