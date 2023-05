World Happiness Academy Chief Well-Being Officer Program Champion Well-Being Mental Health Conditions

The Chief Well-Being Officer Program is the first program in the world based on the USA Surgeon General Framework.

Well­be­ing should be a pri­or­i­ty for every organ­i­za­tion, but it need­n’t be dif­fi­cult to imple­ment. ” — Luis Gallardo. Founder and President of the World Happiness Foundation

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- World Happiness Academy launches Chief Well-Being Officer Program.This is the 1st Program in the world based on the USA Surgeon General’s Framework: Five Essentials for Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being, together with the top thought leaders and practitioners in workplace happiness and wellbeing. We’ve put together the brightest minds in the world for you. With this program, you’ll be able to make a significant positive impact in the workplace right when the world needs it the most.This program is launched to help coaches, trainers, HR professionals, business leaders, educators, and business owners to get access to tools, resources, content, and best practices to launch and deliver a strategic approach to mental and physical well-being and facilitate the plan to groups and teams across the organization.Participants will impact the lives of people who want to create harmony with their family and work life with:-Six LIVE online sessions (in six weeks). They are actually recorded for you to have a look at a later date.-Two 1:1 coaching sessions to prepare your mental and physical workplace well-being rollout plan.-Ready to use protocols and practices to implement the learnings, all based on your workplace size and complexity?- Global Certificate as Chief Mental & Physical Well-being Officer by the World Happiness Foundation and the World Happiness Academy.-Ongoing access during and after the program to other professionals like you as part of the World Happiness Community.-Unlimited access to all the content of the World Happiness Academy for life.-Learn how to create and launch your strategic plan-50% Discount on our Chief Happiness Practitioner Program.-50% Discount to our Gross Global Happiness Program at the United Nations University for Peace.Curriculum:Protection from Harm - Essential 1Prioritize workplace physical and psychological safety.Enable adequate restNormalize and support mental healthOperationalize Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) norms, policies, and programsConnection and Community - Essential 2Create cultures of inclusion and belongingCultivate trusted relationshipsFoster collaboration and teamworkWork-Life Harmony - Essential 3Provide more autonomy over how work is doneMake schedules as flexible and predictable as possibleIncrease access to paid leaveRespect boundaries between work and non-work timeMattering at Work - Essential 4Provide a living wageEngage workers in workplace decisionsBuild a culture of gratitude and recognitionConnect individual work with organizational missionOpportunity for Growth - Essential 5Offer quality training, education, and mentoringFoster clear, equitable pathways for career advancementEnsure relevant, reciprocal feedbackWell­be­ing should be a pri­or­i­ty for your organ­i­za­tion, but it need­n’t be dif­fi­cult to imple­ment.More information @ : https://www.worldhappiness.academy/courses/Chief-Mental-and-Physical-Wellbeing-Officer This critical program is part of the offerings by the World Happiness Foundation to realize a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all.The World Happiness Foundation organizes the World Happiness Fest to celebrate the International Day of Happiness every March 20th.