World Happiness Academy launches Chief Well-Being Officer Program

The Chief Well-Being Officer Program is the first program in the world based on the USA Surgeon General Framework.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Happiness Academy launches Chief Well-Being Officer Program.

This is the 1st Program in the world based on the USA Surgeon General’s Framework: Five Essentials for Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being, together with the top thought leaders and practitioners in workplace happiness and wellbeing. We’ve put together the brightest minds in the world for you. With this program, you’ll be able to make a significant positive impact in the workplace right when the world needs it the most.

This program is launched to help coaches, trainers, HR professionals, business leaders, educators, and business owners to get access to tools, resources, content, and best practices to launch and deliver a strategic approach to mental and physical well-being and facilitate the plan to groups and teams across the organization.

Participants will impact the lives of people who want to create harmony with their family and work life with:

-Six LIVE online sessions (in six weeks). They are actually recorded for you to have a look at a later date.
-Two 1:1 coaching sessions to prepare your mental and physical workplace well-being rollout plan.
-Ready to use protocols and practices to implement the learnings, all based on your workplace size and complexity?
- Global Certificate as Chief Mental & Physical Well-being Officer by the World Happiness Foundation and the World Happiness Academy.
-Ongoing access during and after the program to other professionals like you as part of the World Happiness Community.
-Unlimited access to all the content of the World Happiness Academy for life.
-Learn how to create and launch your strategic plan
-50% Discount on our Chief Happiness Practitioner Program.
-50% Discount to our Gross Global Happiness Program at the United Nations University for Peace.

Curriculum:
Protection from Harm - Essential 1
Prioritize workplace physical and psychological safety.
Enable adequate rest
Normalize and support mental health
Operationalize Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) norms, policies, and programs

Connection and Community - Essential 2
Create cultures of inclusion and belonging
Cultivate trusted relationships
Foster collaboration and teamwork

Work-Life Harmony - Essential 3
Provide more autonomy over how work is done
Make schedules as flexible and predictable as possible
Increase access to paid leave
Respect boundaries between work and non-work time

Mattering at Work - Essential 4
Provide a living wage
Engage workers in workplace decisions
Build a culture of gratitude and recognition
Connect individual work with organizational mission

Opportunity for Growth - Essential 5
Offer quality training, education, and mentoring
Foster clear, equitable pathways for career advancement
Ensure relevant, reciprocal feedback

Well­be­ing should be a pri­or­i­ty for your organ­i­za­tion, but it need­n’t be dif­fi­cult to imple­ment.
More information @ : https://www.worldhappiness.academy/courses/Chief-Mental-and-Physical-Wellbeing-Officer

This critical program is part of the offerings by the World Happiness Foundation to realize a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all.

The World Happiness Foundation organizes the World Happiness Fest to celebrate the International Day of Happiness every March 20th.

About

The World Happiness Foundation is the most comprehensive global platform that hosts and amplifies the leaders, institutions, and initiatives committed to realizing a world where all people are free, conscious and happy.

World Happiness Foundation website

