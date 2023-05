May is an extraordinarily busy time as we kick-off Older Americans Month and celebrate all of the great contributions that older adults bring to their communities. (See below for more information on what’s in store.)The New York State Budget recently passed, and there are many items that positively impact older New Yorkers throughout many state agencies. Please read our summary online to learn more here In May, we will also be presenting our draft Four-Year Plan to the public and stakeholders statewide. The Four-Year Plan is required by federal law and demonstrates how NYSOFA will work to meet federal priorities. Our statewide kick-off meeting will be livestreamed onWe are also planning to hold in-person community forums the following week throughout New York State to receive feedback from the public.

Please RSVP for the May 18 livestream on Facebook here or YouTube here and be on the lookout soon for the full slate of in-person sessions. We’ll be looking for you to help publicize these events.



Also, preliminary results are in for our first-ever Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). With more than 26,400 respondents from every county of New York State, across the age and income spectrum, the preliminary data tells us what older adults think about themselves, their needs, and their communities. Check out the preliminary data here. We’ll be talking about these findings at our upcoming Four-Year Plan forums.



Finally, the Master Plan for Aging subcommittees are meeting and there was $1 million in additional funding passed in this year’s budget to support the development of the plan. Learn more about the MPA at https://www.ny.gov/mpa.