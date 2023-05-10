Dialysis Free Fluid Management: A New Approach to Kidney Disease
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemodialysis became available in the early 1960s. Since then, people with kidney failure have had a method, besides a transplant, to filter excess fluid and blood borne waste from their body. A machine cleans the blood. Your blood travels through tubes from your body into a dialysis machine which removes some of the waste and extra fluid, and then, filtered blood is returned to your body.
Also in the late 1950s and early 1960s with the advent of the catheter, peritoneal dialysis became a safe and standardized practice. Peritoneal dialysis (PD) removes waste and extra fluid through the blood vessels that line the walls of your abdomen. During peritoneal dialysis, a cleansing fluid called dialysate passes through a catheter tube into part of the abdomen known as the peritoneal cavity. The dialysate absorbs waste products from blood vessels in the lining of the abdomen, called the peritoneum. Then the fluid is drawn back out of the body and discarded.
While these methods are the accepted standard of care for chronic kidney disease, the processes are tough for a body to endure over and over again. People do, of course, but quality of life becomes a compromise.
Today, thanks to HB Biotechnologies Corporation, there’s a dialysis free method to remove fluid from the body.
With dialysis free fluid management, fluid from the gastrointestinal tract that contributes to fluid overload when your kidneys aren’t working is transformed into a gel that is excreted from the body — bypassing kidney function.
Dialysis free fluid management diverts the method of elimination of fluid from the renal route to the gastrointestinal route, where fluid is trapped — unable to be reabsorbed back into the body where it would need to be processed by the kidneys.
Fluid is transformed into a gel when it combines with an orally administered superabsorbent polymer that absorbs up to 65 times its weight. On a molecular level, each grain of the dry superabsorbent material is composed of a three dimensional porous network. Ions that fit inside the pores of the polymer are also trapped and retained in the gel as it journeys through the gastrointestinal tract to be pooped out.
Clinical studies showed meaningful increases in the fecal content and concentration (and decreased urinary content) of sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorous, and magnesium.*
Dialysis free fluid management has been studied for performance.
In a clinical study of people with heart failure and chronic kidney disease, gastrointestinal dialysis for eight weeks resulted in improvements in measures of fluid overload including blood pressure, body weight, ability to breathe, endurance, heart failure classification, and other quality of life measures.*
In a clinical study of people with ESRD who were maintained on three-times weekly hemodialysis, adding dialysis free fluid management resulted in lower pre-dialysis and post-dialysis body weight and blood pressure.*
In non-clinical studies, dialysis free fluid management in rats decreased the rate of rise of serum creatinine and allowed for 3 months extended survival time and return of BUN to normal in combination with 1/6th kidney function.
Dialysis free fluid management, as developed by HB Biotechnologies Corporation, provides an important additional method for fluid management and control. Edema — excess fluid in the body, fluid retention, and bloating can occur from numerous factors.
*https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/c8733634-9b4c-43e6-b085-3fefd231e004/Dialysis%20Free%20Fluid%20Management-c00ecee.pdf
Kenny Gorgas
Also in the late 1950s and early 1960s with the advent of the catheter, peritoneal dialysis became a safe and standardized practice. Peritoneal dialysis (PD) removes waste and extra fluid through the blood vessels that line the walls of your abdomen. During peritoneal dialysis, a cleansing fluid called dialysate passes through a catheter tube into part of the abdomen known as the peritoneal cavity. The dialysate absorbs waste products from blood vessels in the lining of the abdomen, called the peritoneum. Then the fluid is drawn back out of the body and discarded.
While these methods are the accepted standard of care for chronic kidney disease, the processes are tough for a body to endure over and over again. People do, of course, but quality of life becomes a compromise.
Today, thanks to HB Biotechnologies Corporation, there’s a dialysis free method to remove fluid from the body.
With dialysis free fluid management, fluid from the gastrointestinal tract that contributes to fluid overload when your kidneys aren’t working is transformed into a gel that is excreted from the body — bypassing kidney function.
Dialysis free fluid management diverts the method of elimination of fluid from the renal route to the gastrointestinal route, where fluid is trapped — unable to be reabsorbed back into the body where it would need to be processed by the kidneys.
Fluid is transformed into a gel when it combines with an orally administered superabsorbent polymer that absorbs up to 65 times its weight. On a molecular level, each grain of the dry superabsorbent material is composed of a three dimensional porous network. Ions that fit inside the pores of the polymer are also trapped and retained in the gel as it journeys through the gastrointestinal tract to be pooped out.
Clinical studies showed meaningful increases in the fecal content and concentration (and decreased urinary content) of sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorous, and magnesium.*
Dialysis free fluid management has been studied for performance.
In a clinical study of people with heart failure and chronic kidney disease, gastrointestinal dialysis for eight weeks resulted in improvements in measures of fluid overload including blood pressure, body weight, ability to breathe, endurance, heart failure classification, and other quality of life measures.*
In a clinical study of people with ESRD who were maintained on three-times weekly hemodialysis, adding dialysis free fluid management resulted in lower pre-dialysis and post-dialysis body weight and blood pressure.*
In non-clinical studies, dialysis free fluid management in rats decreased the rate of rise of serum creatinine and allowed for 3 months extended survival time and return of BUN to normal in combination with 1/6th kidney function.
Dialysis free fluid management, as developed by HB Biotechnologies Corporation, provides an important additional method for fluid management and control. Edema — excess fluid in the body, fluid retention, and bloating can occur from numerous factors.
*https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/c8733634-9b4c-43e6-b085-3fefd231e004/Dialysis%20Free%20Fluid%20Management-c00ecee.pdf
Kenny Gorgas
HB Biotechnologies Corporation
contact@hb-biotechnologies.com