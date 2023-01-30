Transforming Kidney Care Through Equity Crowdfunding | Join Today
Equity crowdfunding opens the door to a community-based approach toward investors and gives us the ability to grow a company that is for the people as well as by the people.”NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HB Biotech announces equity crowdfunding to launch their new medical product that changes the paradigm of how fluid is managed by and eliminated from the body.
— (female) Founder/CEO of HB Biotech, Dani Berger
HB Biotech is commercializing Fluid Lock System — an ingestible kidney bypass device that diverts fluid that would normally be processed by the kidneys to the GI tract where it is absorbed, entrapped, and excreted using 3D superabsorbent technology.
This clinically proven and globally patented medical product from HB Biotechnologies Corporation (a female founder run business) changes the dynamics of kidney care and provides an important new solution to help chronic kidney disease patients manage fluid throughout the spectrum of their condition — beyond dialysis.
HB Biotech has kicked off an equity crowdfunding campaign to raise capital for the launch of its product. Fluid Lock System by HB Biotech fundamentally alters the $400+ billion kidney care landscape; brings a welcome low-risk tool to help manage fluid overload; and provides a pathway for everyday folks from communities around the world to become stakeholders in this enterprise.
This round of funding transforms HB Biotech from a stealth startup to a lead player in the cardio renal space with a commercially cleared product that is publicly available so everyone who needs it can get it. It’s a very exciting time in their commercialization journey. It’s a game changing round. It’s the round for the win.
Those interested in creating a reality beyond dialysis that provides much-needed relief from fluid overload to millions of people can now join HB Biotech's equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder
WHY EQUITY CROWDFUNDING?
Interest and participation in equity crowdfunding — a.k.a. startup investing — has recently skyrocketed.
It is a hugely successful way to connect small businesses with capital from people who want to invest in great ideas and experience the benefits of ownership.
Since 2018, investments in startups have grown nearly 550% to reach $486.8 million in 2021.
Startups with minority founders made up 44.6% of all equity crowdfunding deals in 2021 and received 31.5% of total dollars invested, compared to only 2% of VC investments that went to female founders in 2021.
The Wefunder platform, where HB Biotech’s offering is hosted, dominates in terms of dollars invested and deals closed.
If you'd like to see HB Biotech's numbers, research, video, or any other details about this exceptional investment opportunity, the whole story is available
ABOUT WEFUNDER
Home of the Community Round, Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corporation that makes it possible for the general public to invest in startups for as little as $100. It’s angel investing for everyone.
Wefunder means Wefunder Inc and its wholly owned subsidiaries: Wefunder Advisors LLC and Wefunder Portal LLC.
Wefunder Portal LLC is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
To invest in the equity crowdfunding offering from HB Biotechnologies Corporation
ABOUT FLUID LOCK SYSTEM
Backed by science and supported by clinical results, Fluid Lock System is a prescription medical device.
The product is comprised of an encapsulated superabsorbent polymer that is administered orally and is intended as a tool to help manage fluid for heart failure and chronic kidney disease patients.
Clinical studies support that use of the product results in improvements in measures of fluid overload including body weight, blood pressure, ability to breathe, endurance, heart failure classification, and other quality of life measures.
Fluid Lock System brings more ammunition to help kidney patients fight back — and to fight back across the entire disease spectrum — as a first-in-line approach to help slow disease progression, and as a later stage tool to help manage fluid overload in between dialysis treatments as the disease worsens. (These statements not yet evaluated by regulatory authorities.)
A Whitepaper Summary of Clinical Results is available for download
ABOUT HB BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
HB Biotech is a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the commercialization of a globally-patented, clinically-proven advancement in cardio renal specialty care — a novel medical device that is intended as a tool for heart failure and kidney disease patients to help manage fluid overload. Beyond dialysis.
With the success of their equity crowdfunding offering, HB Biotech expects its product to be cleared as a medical device for global commercial sale — a game changer. From there, the Company expects to enter a period of high sustainable growth and success, with a value exceeding USD $2 billion.
HB Biotech is proud to make possible a long-overdue pathway to expand the standard of care for patients with heart failure and kidney disease. The Company welcomes all interested investors to become part of this great success story, and make a clinically significant difference in the lives of millions of people in need.
Invest at wefunder.com/fluidlock
HIGHLIGHTS & MILESTONES
- First and only kidney product that does not deliver protein to the body.* Protein is toxic for people with chronic kidney disease and can worsen the condition.
- Patented in 40 countries including all 38 member countries of the European Patent Organisation, Canada, and Japan. Pending United States.
- Low-risk tool and market disruptor that delivers benefits to health that are not achieved by other strategies.
- Extensive non-clinical and clinical assets support safety and effectiveness of the product technology.
- Significant manufacturing partnerships with industry titans provide scale, reach, and infrastructure for global brand longevity.
USE OF INVESTMENT PROCEEDS
- Produce commercial product batch.
- Finalize and submit premarket notifications (United States, Canada, Japan, European Union).
- Secure global marketing authorization and clearance.
- Support preparations for commercial stage manufacturing and product launch.
- Support company operations.
HB Biotech thanks you for your interest and consideration, and looks forward to you joining on this journey.
Participate at wefunder.com/fluidlock
