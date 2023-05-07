A Fun Solution to Idaho's Caregiver Crisis
Idaho Needs Direct Care Support Professionals. This year, the Idaho Legislature was made aware of the current need for 3,000 Direct Care Support Professionals.
What if you want to help but have never worked with someone with disabilities?... Here is an awesome opportunity to learn about a career that desperately needs workers...”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is a Direct Support Professional? They are professionals who want to support others in living a full and meaningful life. This can range from simple housekeeping and meal prep to helping transfer people in and out of wheelchairs and skilled medical or behavioral support.
— Mary K Spears
Even when someone is interested in this kind of work, how do they know unless they can meet or interact with clients' they would support before signing on? Here is an idea, have fun with them first!
Come to the 5th Annual All Ages and Abilities Carnival, hosted by My Places Community Events Charitable and Educational 501c3 and Treasure Valley Studios 501c3, for all-inclusive Community Fun!
We are excited to announce this year's event will be held at Expo Idaho on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm.
This year's carnival is bigger and better than ever, with various attractions and activities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.
The event is made possible thanks to our generous sponsors:
Platinum Sponsors: Advanced Services and GG Mobile Gaming Truck
Gold Sponsors: Idaho Inflatables and Arrow of Idaho
Silver Sponsor: Signs By Tomorrow
Bronze Sponsors: Sylvan Learning Center, RISE, and LINC.
The carnival will feature a wide range of attractions, including carnival games, bounce houses, the GG Mobile Game Truck, race cars from Firebird Raceway, 107.9 Lite FM Brad the Magic Man, The Sugar Wagon, Pictures by RedZone Fandom, raffles, prizes, music, arts & crafts, and more! Bring family and friends to this fantastic event of community fun and inclusion.
This year's event is more than just a carnival; it includes a hybrid career fair designed to teach the community about direct care support positions. Many providers and agencies are desperate for people to join this profession. With a nationwide shortage of caregivers, many providers work double and triple shifts to provide health and safety needs for their clients. This event is uniquely designed to encourage people to come and interact with potential clients and decide before getting hired if this is a profession that calls to them.
According to Mary K Spears, President of My Places Community Events, "I have spoken with agencies who have had booths at career and job fairs, and they never get a second look. Caregiving can be intimidating when you lack experience with people who are disabled. That is why My Places Community Events exists, to give opportunities for positive interaction between people of all abilities. I have had fellow caregivers reach out to tell me their clients want to participate in community events but don't have the staff to support them. We need to find people with the heart for this work, and even if they don't, everyone can have fun supporting those who do."
Tickets for the event can be purchased on the My Places Community Events website at myplacesce.org. Please take advantage of this opportunity to have fun with the best people in our community and learn about a career that can make a real difference in people's lives!
