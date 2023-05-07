5th Annual All Ages and Abilities Carnival
A Day of Community Fun for Everyone. My Places Community Events 501c3 & Treasure Valley Studios 501c3 are joining forces to continue their mission of InclusionBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My Places Community Events, a 501c3 charity and educational non-profit organization, is proud to announce the 5th Annual All Ages and Abilities Carnival in partnership with Treasure Valley Studios, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
The event will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at Expo Idaho.
This year's carnival is bigger and better than ever, with various attractions and activities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy. The event is made possible thanks to our generous sponsors:
Platinum Sponsors: Advanced Services and GG Mobile Gaming Truck
Gold Sponsors: Idaho Inflatables and Arrow of Idaho
Silver Sponsor: Signs By Tomorrow
Bronze Sponsors: Sylvan Learning Center, RISE, and LINC.
The highlights of this year's carnival include:
GG Mobile Gaming Truck. This mobile Valhalla has eight gaming stations where attendees can play the latest and most exciting games, all while staying relaxed and comfortable. Whether you're into action-packed adventures or dancing your own revolution, the mobile gaming truck has something for everyone.
Treasure Valley Studios will be in costume and performing on-stage improv and comedy.
Idaho Reptile Zoo's Mobile Petting Zoo. See and touch these fascinating reptiles and lizards. You can even get a photo with one of these cool critters.
Brad, the Magic Man Hatcher, will be twisting balloons and performing his classic Magic Show on Stage.
Other attractions include carnival games, bounce houses, Emotional Damage from Firebird Raceway, 107.9 Lite FM's Michelle Heart & Music, Sugar Wagon, pictures by RedZone Fandom, Karate Demonstrations, raffles, prizes, music, arts & crafts, and much more!
Entry per person or group is $10, which includes 5 activity tickets, SWAG Bag, and Raffle Ticket. Additional activity tickets will be 1 for $3, 2 for $5, 5 for $10, and 30 for $45. Activities are 1 ticket each. All proceeds will benefit My Places Community Events 501c3 and Treasure Valley Avengers 501c3 and their mutual mission to provide safe, adaptive, and inclusive events for people of all ages and abilities.
Tickets for the 5th Annual All Ages and Abilities Carnival are available now
Take advantage of this day of community fun for everyone.
Contact:
Mary K Spears
President
My Places Community Events
PO Box 4065
Boise, ID 83711
208-495-5951
ContactUs@myplacesce.org
Mary K Spears
My Places Community Events
+1 208-495-5951
contactus@myplacesce.org
