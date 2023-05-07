St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A4003402
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 6, 2023 at approximately 1326 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Rd, Corinth
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Jody Sears
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VICTIM: Kathy Remacle
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 6, 2023 at 1326 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a disturbance at a residence on Eagle Hollow Rd in Corinth. Troopers learned on scene that there was an active abuse prevention order in place, which resulted in the arrest of Jody Sears. Sears was also found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Sears was transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing. He was later released on conditions and ordered to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on May 8, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 8, 2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.