St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: May 6, 2023 at approximately 1326 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Rd, Corinth

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Jody Sears

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

VICTIM: Kathy Remacle

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 6, 2023 at 1326 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a disturbance at a residence on Eagle Hollow Rd in Corinth. Troopers learned on scene that there was an active abuse prevention order in place, which resulted in the arrest of Jody Sears. Sears was also found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Sears was transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing. He was later released on conditions and ordered to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on May 8, 2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 8, 2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.