American Singer Marla Malvins Releases Empowering Cover of Miley Cyrus' Hit Single 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus' Flowers Cover by Marla Malvins Sojugada Deiveega Payanam by Marla Malvins (Tamil & Kannada Version) Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny) by Marla Malvins

Marla Malvins' powerful rendition of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' takes the music world by storm.

Marla's exceptional vocal range shines through in her rendition of 'Flowers.' Her powerful performance is a true testament to her artistry, and we are thrilled to be a part of her musical journey.” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- French-American vocalist Marla Malvins has teamed up with San Francisco-based music label VIKI Publishing® Music and co-artist Primrose Fernetise to release a stirring new cover of Miley Cyrus' hit single 'Flowers.'

The collaboration highlights Marla Malvins' soaring vocals and the powerful message of self-love and empowerment found in the song's lyrics. The release is poised to make waves in the music world, solidifying Marla Malvins’ status as a rising star and a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

The original "Flowers" is a chart-topping single by American singer Miley Cyrus, released on January 12, 2023, as the lead track from her eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation" (2023) under Columbia Records. The song has achieved massive commercial success, setting several records. During its first and second week, it broke the record as the most-streamed song in a week on Spotify. "Flowers" debuted at the top spot of the Billboard Global 200 chart and achieved number one in 40 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Marla Malvins, a renowned vocalist, has amassed a global fan base due to her exceptional selection of cover songs that include "Skyfall," "Havana," "Bad Habits," "Enjoy Enjaami," "Billie Jean," "Copines," "Djadja," "Pookie," "Gangnam Style," "Touch It," "Jalebi Baby," "Pasoori," "Bailando," "Calm Down," "Unstoppable," and 2023 Golden Globe Award winner "Naatu Naatu." In addition, her original tracks, "Sojugada Sooju Maillige," "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique," "Sojugada (Una devoción divina)," and "Haters Gonna Hate" have garnered a loyal following.

Marla Malvins' latest single, "Flowers," is now available for streaming on major music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Line Music Japan, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more.

Fans can also anticipate upcoming releases from Marla Malvins, including a Kannada-Tamil version of her original track “Sojugada Sooju Mallige” titled "Sojugada Deiveega Payanam,", a French version of "Haters Gonna Hate" titled "Laisse les détester," and a cover of A.R. Rahman and Nicole Scherzinger's viral single "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)." Keep an eye out for more exciting music from this talented artist.

Stay connected with Marla Malvins on social media and YouTube.

Follow Marla Malvins on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook to stay up-to-date on her latest news and releases:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlamalvins

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/marlamalvins

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marlamalvins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlamalvins

Fans can also subscribe to Marla Malvins' official YouTube artist channel and VEVO channel to get notified of her upcoming singles:

Official Artist Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvins

Official VEVO Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvinsVEVO

Listen to Marla's Flowers on:

YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=f3YwF_rYyUE&feature=share

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5rivXBXdbFGQgfNG9QXQPb?si=fdaab13ee2444dae

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/flowers-feat-primrose-fernetise-single/1684352848

Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0C3DXZCNY

Check out Marla's other hit songs:

HATERS GONNA HATE: https://youtu.be/8M-tXjPGOB4

NAATU NAATU (Cover of 2023 Golden Globe Award Winner): https://youtu.be/MYzbEkWbIqo

CALM DOWN (Rema & Selena Gomez Remix): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sW0350Mm-JQ

UNSTOPPABLE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jivYeJ7ebCU

SOJUGADA (Una devoción divina): https://youtu.be/m9Xf458sC2g

Marla Malvins is signed with VIKI Publishing® Music, a creative hub where ideas come to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more.

Stay updated on the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music and follow Marla Malvins on Spotify at:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7HXVum1SSTeFscmZx6zgEz

Show your support for Marla by becoming a patron on her Patreon platform, where you can get early access to all her upcoming music and exclusive free merch at https://www.patreon.com/MarlaMalvins

Follow VIKI Publishing® :

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikipublishing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vikipublishing

Subscribe to the VIKI Publishing® Official YouTube Channel to receive notifications for all upcoming releases of VIKI Publishing® Music.

https://www.youtube.com/vikipublishing

Learn more at https://www.vikipublishing.com/about-us

Miley Cyrus - Flowers Cover by Marla Malvins | Flowers Lyric Video | VIKI Publishing Music