Premier’s statement on the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

CANADA, May 6 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on the Coronation of King Charles III, King of Canada and Head of the Commonwealth, and Queen Camilla:

“People in British Columbia and around the world are marking the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This represents the first coronation of a Canadian Head of State and monarch in seven decades.

“King Charles III has a special relationship with British Columbia, having visited our province on six occasions. Today is an opportunity to reflect on the common interests and values we share, including a commitment to public service and respect for the planet and its people.

“To reflect this new beginning, B.C. has released its updated Great Seal, the administrative and ceremonial instrument with which proclamations, commissions and other important government documents are embossed. The Great Seal depicts the Province’s Coat of Arms and is now encircled with the words ‘Charles III, King of Canada’.

“In special recognition of Their Majesties’ coronation, the B.C. Parliament Buildings in Victoria will light up in royal emerald green from dusk to 1 a.m. today and tomorrow.

“On behalf of the people of British Columbia, I extend my sincere congratulations to Their Majesties.”