Revolutionizing Design, Printing, and Publishing: Meet the Game-Changer, Fineness World, Inc.
Brooklyn-based Fineness World, Inc. is revolutionizing design, printing, and publishing services with its one-stop location and commitment to excellence.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn-based company, Fineness World, Inc., formerly known as Fineness Design & Publishing, has been revolutionizing the design, printing and publishing industry since 2003. Founded by the visionary graphic designer and technical drafting expert, Anthony Cherubin, the company has been providing high-quality services to its clients for almost two decades.
With a mission to be a leader in the industry, Fineness World, Inc. offers a one-stop location for all design, printing, publishing, and entertainment needs. The company's nine (9) divisions, including Fineness Digital Design, Fineness Printing & Finishing, Fineness Publishing, and Fineness Music, bring ideas to life with their expertise and attention to detail.
Mr. Cherubin's 27+ years of experience in graphic design and 20 years of teaching technical drawing in trade schools, specializing in mechanical design, architectural drawing, electrical drafting, and computer-aided design (CAD), set the foundation for the company's success. The company's commitment to delivering high-quality work, on-time delivery, competitive prices, and excellent customer service has made it a go-to reference for businesses and individuals alike.
Fineness World, Inc. is not just about providing exceptional services, the company is also dedicated to giving back to the community through its Fineness Foundation. The foundation supports various charitable causes and events that make a positive impact on society.
Fineness World, Inc. is truly a game-changer in the industry, with its commitment to excellence, innovation, and community involvement.
Contact them today and experience the Fineness difference for yourself!
Anthony Cherubin
Fineness World Inc.
+1 6463775681
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok