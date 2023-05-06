Deputy PM receives leaders of Chinese, Japanese companies

VIETNAM, May 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for Wang Chuanfu, Chairman of China’s BYD Co. Ltd., which holds high competitive edge in the field of new technology.

With the selection of Việt Nam's northern province of Phú Thọ for its investment, the Deputy PM believed that the BYD Co. Ltd. would reap success.

Committing all possible support for the company, he hoped that its idea of cooperation to shift from electronics to automobile production would go smoothly, and BYD would create competitive products in international markets, targeting those with high standards. On the back of Việt Nam's advantages within the framework of new-generation free trade agreements, he wished that the company would contribute to driving the development of supporting industries in Việt Nam.

Wang, for his part, spoke highly of Việt Nam's business environment, especially in Phú Thọ Province where the company plans to invest in a factory specialising in tablet computer production. BYD vowed to keep renewing its technology for sustainable development in the future, he said.

As BYD would expand investment into electric automobile production and assembly with the best technology to supply the Vietnamese market and export to the Southeast Asian region, he wished for favourable conditions to complete investment procedures and quickly put the electric car production and assembling project into operation. Along with that, BYD would establish a chain of supporting industrial enterprises for the electric car project, he added.

On the same day, while receiving Honna Hitoshi, President and Representative Director of Japan’s Erex Co. Ltd., the Deputy PM hailed Erex’s decision to invest in biomass power in Việt Nam, noting that biomass power had been included in Power Development Plan VIII as a fundamental renewable energy source for various projects.

He suggested Erex engage in treating solid waste and by-products in agriculture and forestry, and promoting environmental protection, afforestation and environmental treatment.

Hitoshi said Việt Nam held great potential to develop biomass power thanks to a large amount of unused agricultural and forestry by-products. In addition, biomass power would also contribute to reducing emissions from coal-fired power plants with co-firing options, he said.

In the coming time, Erex would fully consider suggestions by the Deputy PM to launch projects on biomass fuel and building biomass power plants in Việt Nam, he said. — VNS