ICYMI: FEMA, NOAA Tour Gulf States to Urge Preparedness Ahead of Hurricane Season

WASHINGTON -- This week, FEMA leaders participated in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual Hurricane Awareness Tour in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Representatives from all levels of government joined community partners to showcase the coordinated approach to hurricane readiness and response, while urging the public to prepare now.

“No one is immune from disasters. Act today to keep yourself, your family and your community safe,” said FEMA Deputy Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery Keith Turi. “The steps you take now matter. Download the FEMA App and sign up for your local community’s emergency alerts. Make an emergency plan. Visit ready.gov or Listo.gov for Spanish speakers, for information on what your emergency plan should include.”

At each stop, the public met FEMA and NOAA hurricane experts, scientists and crew members. Attendees had the unique opportunity to tour aircrafts that help forecasters keep us safe -- NOAA’s WP-3D and the U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J.

