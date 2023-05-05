Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 710

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 710

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

688

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, ROBINSON, DiSANTO, J. WARD, ROTHMAN,

STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, YAW, COLEMAN, AUMENT, BAKER AND

PENNYCUICK, MAY 5, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 5, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores; and, in licenses and regulations,

liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further

providing for heading of article, for authority to issue

liquor licenses to hotels, restaurants and clubs, for sales

by liquor licensees and restrictions, for secondary service

area, for sale of malt or brewed beverages by liquor

licensees, for public service liquor licenses, for liquor

importers' licenses, fees, privileges and restrictions, for

public venue license, for performing arts facility license,

for continuing care retirement community retail licenses,

for casino liquor license, for malt and brewed beverages

manufacturers', distributors' and importing distributors'

licenses, for sales by manufacturers of malt or brewed

beverages and minimum quantities and for distributors' and

importing distributors' restrictions on sales, storage, etc;

