Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 710
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 710
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
688
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, ROBINSON, DiSANTO, J. WARD, ROTHMAN,
STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, YAW, COLEMAN, AUMENT, BAKER AND
PENNYCUICK, MAY 5, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 5, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in
Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by
Pennsylvania Liquor Stores; and, in licenses and regulations,
liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further
providing for heading of article, for authority to issue
liquor licenses to hotels, restaurants and clubs, for sales
by liquor licensees and restrictions, for secondary service
area, for sale of malt or brewed beverages by liquor
licensees, for public service liquor licenses, for liquor
importers' licenses, fees, privileges and restrictions, for
public venue license, for performing arts facility license,
for continuing care retirement community retail licenses,
for casino liquor license, for malt and brewed beverages
manufacturers', distributors' and importing distributors'
licenses, for sales by manufacturers of malt or brewed
beverages and minimum quantities and for distributors' and
importing distributors' restrictions on sales, storage, etc;
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33