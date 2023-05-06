Who's Hot Now: Celebrating Leona Burton, Karren Brady, Ursula Burns, and Heather Healer - Trailblazing Moms in Business
Celebrating Mother's Day, we highlight the extraordinary achievements of business moms, exemplifying success in both their careers and family lives.
"As mothers, we have the unique opportunity to show our children by example the power of living an intentionally balanced and healthy life. Because WELLNESS is what you DO; HEALTH is your RESULT™." -”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, Who's Hot Now™ proudly showcases inspiring professional businesswomen who are not only making strides in their respective industries but also managing the responsibilities and joys of motherhood. These remarkable women prove that balancing a successful career and family life is possible, setting an empowering example for future generations.
— Heather Healer™, Superpowered Women™ and SuperPowered Wellness™
MAIN FEATURED HOT MOM:
(United Kingdom) LEONA BURTON
Leona Burton, a visionary leader and dedicated mother of five, founded Mums In Business International in July 2020 to support mothers in business. Leona's incredible journey, traveling to 12 countries in just one year with her family, inspires the 300,000+ members of her thriving global community. Her unwavering commitment to empowering fellow moms in business is nothing short of remarkable. For more information about Mums In Business Networking Events visit their website at https://mib.international/mib-networking-events/
PREMIERE FEATURED HOT MOMS:
(London, England) KARREN BRADY
Karren Brady, a shining example of perseverance and success for mothers in business, broke new ground as the first woman to hold the position of managing director of a top-flight football club. Her tenacity and leadership at Birmingham City, and later as vice-chairman of West Ham United, have cemented her place as a trailblazer in the world of sports. Karren serves as a role model and advocate for working mothers, encouraging and supporting women in their pursuit of professional and personal success.
(Rochester, NY) URSULA BURNS
Ursula Burns, a shining beacon of inspiration for working moms, was the first African American woman to lead a Fortune 500 company as Xerox's CEO from 2009 to 2016. Her unwavering commitment to both family and professional success exemplifies the limitless potential of moms in the business world. Today, Ursula continues empowering and uplifting other working mothers through her mentorship and advocacy for women in leadership positions.
(United States) HEATHER HEALER™
Heather Healer™, a devoted mother and esteemed health and wellness leader, has been uplifting lives for over 25 years as a certified Nutrition Educator and #1 International Best-Selling Author. Balancing motherhood and her career, Heather is the Executive Director of Superpowered Woman™ and SuperPowered Wellness™, focusing on immune system support and fostering personal growth through her various Powernality™ branded systems. Her upcoming book, SuperPower Your Immunity™, is set to become an essential guide for those seeking to optimize their well-being. Heather's unwavering commitment to fostering better health, nurturing personal growth, and inspiring fellow mothers has made her a trusted expert and influential figure in the wellness industry. You can find more information about her Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/superpoweredimmunity
About Who's Hot Now™
Who's Hot Now™ is a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of professionals in various industries, spotlighting those who inspire and motivate others with their success stories. Presented by InspiriNews™, Who's Hot Now™ recognizes the accomplishments of trailblazing individuals, setting an empowering example for others to follow. By highlighting the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals, Who's Hot Now™ aims to inspire and encourage others to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact in their chosen fields.
Maurice W. Evans
inspiriNews
email us here