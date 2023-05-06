Bill #775 – “Good Dad Act” “Parental Responsibility After Acknowledgment of Paternity” Good for Families

Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This legislative session, Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator, wrote a proposal to the State Legislature regarding unwed Fathers not having the same rights as unwed Mothers. District #107 State Representative Christopher Benjamin, Esq. (D) took interest and introduced Bill #775, “Parental Responsibility After Acknowledgment of Paternity,” to the Florida Legislature. The bill would ensure that unwed fathers have equal rights as mothers when it comes to parenting their children. “Paternity Rights of Unwed Fathers has passed all committees unanimously - the Bill seeks to place unwed fathers on even ground with wed fathers by making both parents of a child born out of wedlock the natural guardians of the child, said Representative Benjamin.

“This bill is about fairness,” said Dr. Jennings. “Ensuring that Unwed fathers have the same rights as mothers to love, care for, and support their children. This bill will ensure that they are treated equally under the law.”

The bill would do the following:

• Allow unwed fathers to establish paternity without having to go to court.

• Give unwed fathers the same rights as mothers to shared parental responsibility.

• Prohibit unwed mothers from absconding with children out of state without the father’s consent.

“This bill is about giving children the best possible chance to succeed,” said Dr. Jennings. “Children who grow up with both parents are more likely to be healthy, happy, and successful. This bill will help ensure that all children have that opportunity.”

The bill has been endorsed by the Florida Family Policy Council, the Florida Catholic Conference, and the Florida Alliance for Fathers.

“This bill is a common-sense measure that will help ensure that all children have the opportunity to grow up with both parents,” said John Stemberger, President of the Florida Family Policy Council. “We urge the Florida Legislature to pass this bill.”

“This bill is a critical step in ensuring that all children have the opportunity to grow up in a loving and supportive family,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski, Chairman of the Florida Catholic Conference. “We urge the Florida Legislature to pass this bill.”

“This bill is a victory for children and families,” said Michael Olenick, President of the Florida Alliance for Fathers. “We urge the Florida Legislature to pass this bill.”

To ensure that children have the right to be raised by both parents, Florida needs to change its law to ensure that the rights of the biological fathers are protected and enforced. This law will ensure an unwed man who steps up after the child’s birth has equal rights as the mother. The Unwed Father for the child out of wedlock has to complete and sign or notarize a voluntary acknowledgment of paternity form constituting an establishment of paternity. This form will result in a shared parental responsibility between both parties. The father does not have to file paternity documents in court to establish parental rights. Now a father who has voluntarily acknowledged paternity has the same rights as the unwed mother.” Instead of limiting the rights of the biological father, the law should be changed to encourage men to take responsibility for their children financially and otherwise. This Bill #775 and the Senate version Bill #1146 coined by District #4 Republican State Senator Clay Yarborough -“the Good Dad Act”, will protect the family unit, reduce the financial burden borne by families and the tax paying public due to the current legal entanglement faced by similarly situated unwed natural fathers. Both Bills have passed both the House and the Senate without opposition.

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2023, once it is signed by Governor DeSantis.

For more information contact the Bills Legislative Sponsor: State Representative Christopher E. Benjamin, Esq (D), House District 107 Phone: 305-654-7100 or Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, 786-486-7217.