Construction scheduled to begin on I-29 near Joliette

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 8, on Interstate 29 between mile points 202 and 204.



The project includes construction of median crossovers and ramp connections to allow the replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges.



During construction of median crossovers and ramp connections, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Once that is complete, traffic will be placed head-to-head to allow structures to be replaced. Flaggers will be used at times.



The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph for traveling through the work zone, and 40 mph for active sites of work with workers present. A 16-foot width reduction will be in place.



The project is expected to be completed mid-September.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



