Introducing "The Waves" - A New Wine Subscription Service That Invites You To Rethink What You Drink

Co-founders (L) Andy Comer and (R) Gaurav Tiwari The Waves Team from L > R: Billy Smith, Rajat Parr, Andy Comer, Kat O'Dell, Gaurav Tiwari

Eco- and health-conscious consumers can discover and enjoy the world’s best natural wines from innovative and sought-after producers across the globe.

We're like Spotify, for natural wines. We are here to make shopping for wine more transparent, approachable, and fun.” — Gaurav Tiwari

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing The Waves, a new wine subscription service that empowers today’s consumers to discover and enjoy the world’s best natural wines. All wines are hand-selected by an award-winning team, organically farmed, and free of the more than 70 chemical additives that are currently allowed—without consumer disclosure—in the US.

“We’re like Spotify, for natural wines,” states Gaurav Tiwari, Co-founder and CEO of The Waves. “We are here to make shopping for wine more transparent, approachable, and fun.”

The Growing Market For Natural Wine

By 2030, 92.5 million Americans will be between the ages of 25 and 44. According to the Silicon Valley Bank’s 2022 “State of the US Wine Industry” report, the wine industry is failing to attract and engage younger, multicultural, and more health-conscious consumers. The Waves helps consumers discover wines from around the world that align with their values, their interests, and lifestyles.

“The Waves empowers people to drink better wine,” states Andy Comer, Co-founder and President.

“We’ve built our shopping experience and our content to serve the generation that is defining wine’s future.”

How It Works:

The Waves is fully digital and makes it fun and easy to find the perfect wine for every palate. You can modify, skip a month, or cancel your subscription anytime.

1. Choose Your Monthly Bottle Count

a. MOVER (2 bottles: $70 + $10 Shipping)

b. SHAKER (6 bottles: $200. Free Shipping)

c. WAVEMAKER (12 bottles: $400. Free Shipping)

2. Pick Your Wines

a. Our amazing wine recommendation helps guide you.

3. Enjoy! We will deliver organically-farmed, small production wines right to your door.

What makes us different?

We offer the most authoritative selection of natural wines available online.

● Credible curation: Hand-selected and sourced by multiple James Beard Award-winners Rajat Parr and Billy Smith (formerly of The Four Horsemen).

● Consumer trust: Every bottle is vetted to meet uncompromising standards—organically farmed grapes, zero synthetic additives, and fermentation with native yeasts.

● Access: We make these hard-to-find wines available nationally, so everyone can enjoy them.

● Range: A broad array of natural wine styles for all palates, from classic to adventurous.

We’ve completely reimagined the wine shopping experience.

● Personalization: The Waves’ unique interface empowers people to personalize their monthly wine shipments to their own lives and their own tastes. This is not your typical wine club, where everyone gets the same wines.

● Discovery: Our game-changing recommendation system helps guide users along the way. It’s like having the world’s leading experts on speed dial.

Our content amplifies and serves the generation that is defining wine’s future.

● Modern look and feel: Our design aesthetic breathes new life into the wine experience.

● Fresh editorial vision: The Waves spotlights the diverse people and places shaping today’s natural wine conversation. Our stories cover issues including transparency in wine production; regenerative farming practices; and equity in the wine industry.

● Friendly voice: We demystify wine, making a complex topic more approachable, relevant, fun, and transparent than ever before.

The Team

Meet the “A-List” team of creative thinkers and kindred spirits who are passionate about natural wine.

• Gaurav Tiwari, Co-Founder and CEO: An accomplished leader in tech and innovation who spent nearly a decade at Amazon, leading teams responsible for category management, technology, data science, and product development.

• Andy Comer, Co-Founder and President: A brand builder and creative leader, Andy served as GQ’s first-ever digital editor and a marketing executive for brands such as Nordstrom before diving into hospitality as the founding Wine Director of Tomo in Seattle—earning the restaurant a 2022 James Beard Award nomination for Outstanding Wine Program.

• Rajat Parr, Partner and Advisor: A world-renowned winemaker, sommelier, and author who has devoted his career to regenerative agriculture and low-intervention winemaking, and a three-time James Beard award winner.

• Billy Smith, Chief Wine Officer: An innovative and influential sommelier and advocate of natural wines, Billy’s work at The Four Horsemen in Brooklyn led the restaurant to win the 2022 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program.

• Kat Odell, Editor-in-Chief: A celebrated journalist and author with over a decade of experience in lifestyle, food, and beverage media, and an industry-leading advocate for transparency to empower consumer choice.

About The Waves

Seattle-based The Waves wants to help people discover and enjoy natural wine. Every wine offered meets strict sourcing standards: organically farmed grapes; zero synthetic additives; fermentation with native yeasts; and a finished wine that is low-intervention, expressive of place, and delicious. The Waves carries approximately 400 wines from the world’s most sought-after producers. A groundbreaking, personalized AI offers customized wine recommendations—think Spotify or Netflix, for wine. The user’s lifestyle and palate guide the recommendations, which spark the discovery of new and exciting wines and make picking wine for highly personalized, effortless, and fun. The Waves is committed to amplifying diverse voices within the wine world. For more information visit www.thewaves.wine and follow @thewaves.wine

The Waves - Rethink What You Drink