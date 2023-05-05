Bloom Meta Health devolves new advances in pulmonary health

Bloom Meta Health is Advancing Pulmonary Health and Wellness through a range of pulmonary health resources and services that personalize how individuals manage their pulmonary diseases.

Bloom Meta Health, an online pulmonary health and wellness medical company, is making significant advances in pulmonary health under the guidance of practitioner Steve Bloom and co-founder Gabe Salas. The company focuses on improving the quality of life for millions of individuals with pulmonary diseases.

Steve Bloom's personal struggles with pulmonary disease have fueled his passion for helping others manage their conditions. His mission, along with Gabe Salas, is to positively impact the lives of those struggling with pulmonary disease. Through the development of innovative techniques and programs, Bloom Meta Health is becoming a leading company in the field of pulmonary health.

The Bloom Technique, one of the company's key developments, improves all inhalers from pulmonary disease by delivering medication more effectively into the lungs. This breakthrough technology is changing the way individuals manage their pulmonary diseases.

In addition, Steve Bloom has developed and trademarked Pulmonary Aftercare, a program that promotes self-management strategies to alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life. The program is designed to give patients the tools to manage their pulmonary disease effectively. "After years of managing my pulmonary diseases and exploring various treatments, many were ineffective and started thinking outside the box for myself and others," Bloom said. Bloom also stated, "After establishing The Bloom Technique, I would observe people's astonishment with results after using it; I realized I had found something great and wanted to share it with the world."

Bloom Meta Health's Fit for Breathing program is an online self-guided pulmonary home exercise program that encompasses the total body from breath work, nutrition, exercise, and education. The program provides patients with a comprehensive approach to managing their pulmonary disease from the comfort of their own homes. The company also offers one-on-one specialized online coaching for a more personalized experience.

With Bloom Meta Health's innovative techniques and programs, individuals with pulmonary diseases no longer need to worry about leaving home to manage their conditions. Everything they need to manage their pulmonary disease is at their fingertips.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloommetahealth.com.

About Steve Bloom:

Steve Bloom is a bio-physiologist, epidemiologist, practitioner, and asthma educator with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare field. Having struggled to find effective and reliable long-term help for his breathing issues due to asthma and sarcoidosis, he set out to find a better way to improve his respiratory health. Steve also witnessed many patients with COPD, Fibrosis, asthma, and other breathing issues not getting the help they needed. This pushed him further to leave the clinical setting and start his own telehealth startup.

About Bloom Meta Health:

Bloom Meta Health is a pulmonary health and wellness medical company focused on improving the quality of life for individuals who struggle with pulmonary diseases such as asthma and sarcoidosis. The company's mission is to positively impact the lives of people struggling with pulmonary diseases through innovative techniques and programs.

