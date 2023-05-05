News Release: Governor Burgum Proclaims North Dakota Tourism Week

VIEW ND TRAVEL VIDEO: https://belegendary.link/NDTravIndustryVideo23

VIEW PROCLAMATION: https://ndgov.link/NDTravelWeekProclamation

Governor Doug Burgum proclaims May 7-13, 2023, as Tourism Week in North Dakota, recognizing the importance of tourism and travel to North Dakota’s economy.

“As North Dakotans, we know that our home is a special place. One where you can experience it all, from world-class outdoor recreation to vibrant cities and towns.” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. “We invite you to get out and explore the state and help us build a stronger future for everyone.”

In 2021 visitors to North Dakota spent nearly $3 billion, sustaining 2,900 businesses in the state and generating $248 million in state and local taxes. Tourism also helps grow the state’s workforce, with 76% of new residents visiting North Dakota prior to moving to the state.

“Our tourism promotion efforts are not only about inspiring travel, but also about attracting future residents, businesses, and investments,” Otte Coleman said. “Tourism is a key driver of economic growth, and we are committed to making North Dakota a welcoming and attractive destination for all.”

North Dakota’s Tourism Week aligns with the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week, an annual event celebrating the importance of travel and tourism to the U.S. economy. More information about Travel and Tourism Week can be found at https://belegendary.link/NTTW23.

