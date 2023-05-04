Ingeteam will manufacture EV charging stations in Milwaukee, add jobs

Spanish manufacturer Ingeteam this year intends to begin manufacturing electric vehicle charging stations at its Milwaukee plant to seize on the growing demand in the U.S.

This will become the company’s second EV charger manufacturing operation after its facility in Spain, said Jesus Rodriguez, executive vice president of Ingeteam EV Chargers USA. It could mean more than 100 jobs in the company’s Menomonee Valley plant within five years as it produces up to 13,000 units annually.

The selection of Milwaukee for the manufacturing operation comes after months of discussion with economic development reps and elected officials.

“For over a decade, Ingeteam has been a key economic driver for Milwaukee and the surrounding area, creating jobs and helping revitalize the Menomonee River Valley area,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. “As we work to implement Wisconsin’s Clean Energy Plan and build a strong, clean energy economy for our state, we’re thrilled to see Ingeteam expanding their footprint in Milwaukee and looking forward to partnering with them on our clean energy goals in the coming years.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Milwaukee 7 have been in regular discussions with Ingeteam officials both locally and in Spain. Other officials involved in the effort include Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO, said the agency in March released a report recommending ways the state could gain jobs through the proliferation of electric vehicles.

“We want to make sure Wisconsin manufacturers are positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that present itself in the new energy economy while, at the same time, they continue to produce in a really solid market for the internal combustion engine,” Hughes said. “This is right in Wisconsin’s wheelhouse, and it makes a lot of sense for it to be happening here.”

[Adapted from: Ingeteam will manufacture EV charging stations in Milwaukee, add jobs May 4, 2023 Milwaukee Business Journal]